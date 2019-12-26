Will Tom Brady return in 2020? Patriots QB reveals his plans for next season and beyond

Is Tom Brady hanging up his cleats after this season? That is one of the biggest questions NFL fans are asking as the 2019 regular season comes to a close this Sunday.

Will Tom Brady return in 2020?

Tom Brady, the man many NFL experts and players alike have called the best quarterback to ever play the game, is going to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

With many questions about what Brady is going to do after this season floating around chat rooms, rumor boards, and any NFL talk show on the air at the moment, the longtime Patriots star made one thing clear earlier this week – he intends on playing somewhere in 2020. The question is where?

Brady is 42 years old but has said time and time again that he intends to play until he is 45 – or longer if he can.

So, could the G.O.A.T., who has only played for one team his entire career, the New England Patriots, finish his time in the NFL with a different squad?

CBS Sports indicates that Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One that retirement wasn’t something that was even on his mind right now.

“I think I’ve said for a long time, my tune hasn’t changed. I hope to continue playing,” Brady said. “I’ve had long-term goals, I’ve had short-term goals and again, football is a contact sport. So you never know when your last game is going to be and you count your blessings every time you walk off the field healthy.”

Well, that made things pretty clear. Brady is 100-percent planning on returning to the NFL next season. However, will the Patriots offer him a new deal or will Brady be suiting up for a new team in 2020?

It’s happened before

Some of the greatest of all time have walked away from a team they are best known for playing for and suited up with another. Joe Montana left San Francisco to play in Kansas City.

Jerry Rice also left the Niners to play for the Silver and Black in Oakland.

Jared Allen is known as a long-time Chiefs and Vikings player. He too didn’t want to hang up his jersey so he finished his career by playing his final two seasons with the Bears and Panthers.

Yes, it is hard to picture Tom Brady in any uniform other than the red, white, and blue of the Patriots, but it could happen. Heck, Peyton Manning got his second Super Bowl title in Denver — after becoming the face of the franchise in Indianapolis.

The Patriots should definitely draft Brady’s replacement this offseason if they feel he is out there in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it should be Brady himself who grooms him.

New England has to ink Brady to one more deal, don’t they? After six Super Bowl titles, Brady deserves at least that.