Will Sean Lee return to Dallas in 2020? Cowboys star will become a free agent in March

Sean Lee has been a staple on the Dallas Cowboys defense for a decade. Now he faces possibly the biggest decision of his career as the offseason arrives. Will Lee continue to play in the NFL in 2020, or call it quits?

The 33-year-old former Penn State star has spent his entire career in Big D, and seeing him in a different uniform would seem a bit odd. However, when things are all said and done, the NFL is a business.

When the Cowboys final game of the 2019 season was complete on Sunday, Lee was a bit emotional describing what the future could bring for him.

“These teams change every year,” Lee said. “Saying bye to some guys and knowing that you’re never going to be teammates for some guys. It can be very challenging.”

When questioned about what he plans to do in 2020, Lee said he may not know that answer for quite a while.

“I’m going to take some time, talk to the wife, talk to the family and see where I’m at physically in a month or two and make a decision then,” he said.

Lee has suffered through several injuries during his decade long run with the Cowboys. Ironically, 2019 was one of Lee’s best seasons of his career – on the field and health-wise.

That alone will surely factor in his decision to either continue playing or hang up the old cleats. Lee played in all 16 games in 2019, something he has never done in his career.

If Lee does decide to keep playing, the Cowboys will have to make a decision on whether to resign him or not. Lee will be a free agent in March and could sign with any team that wants him.

One thing is for sure, if Lee decides he is returning to the gridiron in 2020 he will have plenty of offers if the Cowboys don’t offer him a new deal going forward.