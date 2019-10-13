Will Jason Garrett get fired? Cowboys fans react on Twitter, petition to fire coach arrives after loss to Jets

Will the Dallas Cowboys fire Jason Garrett? That question is being asked by millions of Cowboys fans this Sunday evening as the meltdown in Big D continues.

Jets lost third in a row

Any given Sunday. It’s not just a movie, it is the truth. The NFL is the best football league in the world and every player in the league is good.

Nevertheless, when you play for the Dallas Cowboys, you are under the microscope more than the average player.

After a 3-0 start to the 2019 season, Dallas has lost its third game in a row, with the latest coming to the New York Jets, a team that had yet to win a game this season.

The losing streak includes a loss to the Saints, without Drew Brees at QB for New Orleans, a blowout at home to Green Bay when Dak Prescott turned into a turnover machine and now losing to the winless Jets.

The only positive for the Cowboys right now is the NFC East is down this season, but that may not matter in terms of keeping Jason Garrett on as head coach if they continue to sputter.

Fans react

As expected, the fans are taking their frustration to Twitter, and who can blame them. From simple one-liners to clever memes and gifs, Garrett is under the social media microscope.

Dear Jerry Jones. It’s time to fire Jason Garrett…at half time. #DALvsNYJ — Michael Buck (@mames11_) October 13, 2019

With things hitting social media like “Fire him at halftime,” “Make him drive back to Dallas,” and more, the list goes on and on. Even a call for President Donald Trump was cleverly in on the act calling for Garrett to be fired.

Every Dallas Cowboys fan right now re: Jason Garrett 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xHCq56pgEy — Robert Allred (@rallred84) October 13, 2019

You have to give fans credit though. Some of the tweets, like this one on how fast Jerry Jones would be running to fire Garrett, are pretty hilarious.

Jerry Jones on his way down to fire Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/Llr93rditW — Big Fish (@DickHurtz1738) October 13, 2019

Even fans have already taken to the popular video game Madden 20 in an attempt to sell off Garrett. Yes, the fallout is happening quickly!

Petition to fire Garrett arrives

One more way fans love to get things done is by starting a petition. You guessed it, “Fire Jason Garrett – Sign the Petition!” has arrived.

National Football League: Fire Jason Garrett – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/DpntSN9x4l via @Change — Justin Thomas (@GetWeird22) October 13, 2019

No this isn’t fake. A petition to fire the Cowboys coach has hit change.org and it already has several signatures.

The odds of Jerry Jones firing Garrett are slim to none this season. In fact, the only way Jones probably would fire Garrett is if they lost three or four more games in a row and fell out of the playoff race.

Right now, the Cowboys are in a first-place tie with the Eagles with a 3-3 record.