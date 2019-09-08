Will Antonio Brown play today? Fantasy football update

Antonio Brown is now a member of the New England Patriots. Fantasy football owners have had their emotions played with quite a bit over the past few weeks, but in the end it appears that there is good news on the horizon.

We reported yesterday that Brown was officially released by the Oakland Raiders, making him a free agent who could then sign with a team of his choice. That decision was made pretty quickly, as a deal with the Patriots took place.

Fantasy football owners looking forward to putting Brown back in their lineups may have to exude a lot of patience, even as the Patriots play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

From @NFLGameDay: It took 5 hours for Antonio Brown to go from unemployed to the #Patriots. An astounding day on Saturday, with AB ending up in the lap of the Super Bowl champs. pic.twitter.com/Rwhz93Uppz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

Will Antonio Brown play today against the Steelers?

The succinct answer is that Brown is not yet eligible to play. His contract was just put in place and he will have to wait until Week 2 of the NFL season. This means that fantasy football owners should bench him well in advance of the Patriots vs Steelers game on Sunday night (September 8).

The great news is that he will be available when the Pats play the Miami Dolphins on September 15. Game time is 1 p.m. ET for that contest, with a lot of media expected to be in attendance to see Brown finally take the field again.

There has been a lot of drama surrounding Brown since he joined the Raiders. It has taken away from the fact that he is still one of the best wide receivers in the game. If he can make things work with quarterback Tom Brady and Pats head coach Bill Belichick, there is no telling what he could do statistically.

Fantasy football owners who were patient during all this drama could get a huge payday from Antonio Brown. Especially if the depth of the New England Patriots doesn’t allow opposing defenses to double team anyone.