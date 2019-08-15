Why isn’t Aaron Rodgers playing against Ravens? Packers QB hurt, out due to injury concern

The Green Bay Packers were on the road versus the Baltimore Ravens as part of the Thursday night NFL preseason schedule.

Occasionally, star players get on the field, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not playing in tonight’s game.

That had plenty of fans concerned over Rodgers being hurt as the regular season is several weeks away. So why is Aaron Rodgers not playing in tonight’s game?

Packers hold Rodgers out for preseason matchup

Ahead of the Packers vs. Ravens matchup, plenty of fans were looking forward to what could have been a major showdown featuring star QBs.

On one side is scrambling quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. On the other side is veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who has a Super Bowl ring already.

Even the NFL was hyping this matchup before it arrived on television.

Unfortunately, an announcement came just as the game was about to start that the Green Bay Packers were holding Aaron Rodgers out.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team was holding him out as a precaution for “back tightness.”

That meant fans wouldn’t get to see him attempt some plays under Matt Lafleur and the Packers’ new-look offense.

Jackson’s highlight, Kizer & Boyle go for Packers

Only one side of that anticipated matchup would get on the field and Lamar Jackson looked good in scoring a touchdown. Jackson is known as a quarterback capable of taking off running for yardage.

In this highlight play, he scrambled his way to a near touchdown.

Unfortunately, a flag arrived on that play taking the touchdown away. However, it showed exactly what fans are expecting to see from Jackson in the regular season.

He left with 14 yards rushing and 58 yards passing on 6-of-10 completed passes. Backup Trace McSorley helped score an early touchdown to put the team ahead.

The Green Bay Packers went with DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle for their offense. As of this report, the two backup QBs had combined for 171 yards on 16-for-29 passing with no touchdowns.

Thanks to another touchdown from Oklahoma State rookie Justice Hill, the Ravens were leading the Packers 20-6 early in the third quarter.

However, Green Bay came back to get a touchdown thanks to Boyle’s throw. The backup QB had over 100 of the Packers’ passing yards.

So far, it appears that Aaron Rodgers is not seriously hurt, but there are likely to be more reports about the seriousness of his injury as the preseason continues.