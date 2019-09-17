Why is Eli Manning benched? Daniel Jones named starting QB, Twitter reacts to end of Manning era

Eli Manning benched? Say it ain’t so! Yes, it seems the end of the Eli Manning era in New York is upon us. Just like his brother Peyton, Eli Manning was under the microscope from the minute he was drafted. Now, after an up and down career, it looks like the New York Giants are heading in a new direction – just like they did back in 2004 when they welcomed Eli to the Giants family.

Why was Eli benched?

Eli Manning has been the straw that stirs the drink in New York for 15 years. So why was the two-time Super Bowl champion benched? The answer is simple. The Giants have been anemic on offense. They are 0-2, averaging 15 points per game, and the small sample the coaches saw of Daniel Jones in the preseason may have been enough to make the change.

Eli has thrown for two touchdowns in two games. He also has thrown two interceptions and lost one fumble. It’s always sad, but it looks like father time has finally caught up to Manning.

Now, this move doesn’t mean Manning won’t start again, but if Jones does well, then Manning will become the richest backup in the game.

Head Coach Pat Shurmur officially announced on Tuesday that Daniel Jones will make his first career start on Sunday when the Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Twitter reacts kindly to Eli

Thousands of Giants fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the Manning benching. Most fans were gracious and thanked Manning as the hashtag #ThankYouEli has been trending since the announcement occurred.

When you look at Manning’s overall win-loss record, you may scratch your head. Manning is 116-116 in his career. While that isn’t that impressive, his postseason runs were. So were his other stats.

➖ 16 years

➖ 232 starts

➖ 116-116 record

➖ 2 Super Bowls

➖ 2 Super Bowl MVPs

➖ 362 TDs (8th all-time)

➖ 56,537 yards (7th all-time) #thankyoueli 🙏🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/jigePt9fJS — Anthony Perdomo (@king_perdomo04) September 17, 2019

Manning’s 362 touchdowns put him at eighth all-time, while his 56,537 yards ranks him at No. 7 all-time in yardage. Those are some serious stats. However, nothing beats the two Super Bowl championships — both coming against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

And after all, who can forget that one play. Just over one minute left in Super Bowl 42. Everyone knows it. Manning should have been sacked 10 times — yet he squirmed free, threw the ball 40 yards downfield, and somehow David Tyree caught it. Less than a minute later the Giants scored the winning touchdown and were crowned champions.

If there is any justice in the football world, somehow Manning will lead the Giants to one more win this season.