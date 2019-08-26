Why is Andrew Luck retiring? Here’s exactly what he said about leaving at Colts press conference

On Saturday, a surprise announcement came as the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears preseason game was wrapping up. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was going to announce his retirement from the NFL. He did just that, saying he was walking away from the game at age 29 after seven seasons. Here’s why Andrew Luck is retiring based on what he said during his press conference this weekend.

Luck emotional during post-game press conference

Following the Colts’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Saturday’s preseason matchup, Luck stepped to the podium to inform the media about his decision. In a speech that lasted 25 minutes, he cited the reasons he decided to officially retire from the NFL. The moment when he announced his retirement is below.

“It’s the hardest decision of my life,” Luck told the media. “But it is the right decision for me,” he added.

“For the last four years or so I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab…injury, pain, rehab,” he said. “…It’s been unceasing and unrelenting both in season and offseason. I felt stuck in it and the only way I see out is to no longer play football,” Luck added.

Luck was making reference to the numerous injuries he’s dealt with over those last four years including a shoulder issue that kept him out of the entire 2017 season. Most recently, he’d been dealing with an ankle injury and was watching the team’s practice or preseason games from the sideline. Now he’s officially walking away.

Here’s the complete Andrew Luck retirement press conference from this past Saturday (Aug. 24).

Luck offers praise to team, the game of football

He also said what makes his decision so hard is the current team the Colts have. They were a team capable of playoff success with a healthy Luck at the helm. They’ve fallen in the Super Bowl odds ranking since his announcement.

“It’s a great group of men. It’s a great group of guys…A group that makes coming to work every day feel very, very special,” Luck stated during his press conference. That group includes receiver T.Y. Hilton, who posted a heartfelt message to his former quarterback on Twitter.

T.Y. Hilton and Andrew Luck have a bond that can’t be broken 🙌 (via @TYHilton13) pic.twitter.com/G8y7ATH4tj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 26, 2019

A teary Luck also thanked people including those Colts teammates, the organization, and his wife. Luck also added, “I want to thank football for so many wonderful moments in my life.”

The team will soon begin their 2019-20 NFL season with Andrew Luck watching and rooting on those Colts teammates as Jacoby Brissett continues their journey.

The Indianapolis’ regular-season starts on Sunday, September 8 with an away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.