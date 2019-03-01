Why did Alfred Williams leave The Fan? Big Al wasn’t fired but ‘chose to leave station’ says 104.3

When the news broke that former Denver Broncos star Big Al Williams was leaving 104.3 The Fan after 15 years on the station, fans got worried. Why did Alfred Williams leave The Fan?

Well, it turns out that Williams left for a very good reason. He got a new job and one that he is very excited about.

The first thing that people wondered was if 104.3 The Fan fired Big Al, which would have caused a huge fan backlash.

However, a statement was sent out that read: “Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan announces that Alfred ‘Big Al’ Williams has chosen to leave the station effective today. We thank Alfred for his many contributions during his years with The Fan and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan announces that Alfred "Big Al" Williams has chosen to leave the station effective today. We thank Alfred for his many contributions during his years with The Fan and wish him the best in his future endeavors. — 104.3 The FAN (@1043TheFan) February 28, 2019

What does that mean? According to Williams, he doesn’t really get on social media much but might need to in the future so he can let people know he is OK when something like this happened.

Big Al wasn’t fired but chose to leave the station. His contract with The Fan expired on February 28. He chose not to renew it.

“I’m not in a bad place,” Williams said. “I’m in an excellent place.”

Westword reports that Alfred Williams is moving over to KOA at iHeartMedia. Orange and Blue 760, also on iHeartMedia, calls itself “all Broncos, all the time.”

“[Agent Peter Schaffer] went out and got me some different contract offers both locally and from out of state,” Williams said. “And we had an impressive offer from iHeartRadio.”

Williams pointed out that two of his mentors in the business — Dave Logan and Rick Lewis — worked at iHeartRadio.

“Peter Schaffer narrowed it down to really just The Fan and KOA — and KOA presented an offer that was a good offer and put it on the table for me to sign,” Williams said. “I presented the contract to The Fan, and they said they didn’t want to match.”

Williams had a six-month no-compete clause, so fans won’t hear him back on the air until later in 2019.

Who is Alfred Williams?

Alfred Williams was a huge star in Colorado thanks to his years playing college football for the Colorado Buffalos.

The defensive star went on to play for eight years in the NFL, splitting time between the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was their first-round pick in 1991, the San Francisco 49ers, and then back home with the Denver Broncos where he was a part of two Super Bowl teams.