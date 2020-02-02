Who won Walter Payton Man of the Year 2019 award? NFL Honors ceremony recognizes Jaguars’ defensive star

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The NFL Honors ceremony for 2019 took place Saturday night in order to recognize this past season’s best players. That included the Walter Payton Man of the Year award which recognizes an exemplary player both on and off the field.

Here’s who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year 2019, based on a list of nominees from all 32 NFL teams this past season.

Walter Payton Man of the Year 2019 winner

This year’s nominees included a number of the league’s known, and not-so-known, players as there was a representative for each squad.

Among this year’s nominees were the Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs’ Dustin Colquitt, and Seattle Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner.

However, only one could win. This year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year 2019 award winner is Calais Campbell. He’s the third-straight defensive end to claim the award. Last year it was the Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long.

In 2017, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt was the winner.

It’s Campbell’s first time winning the award, but third time as a nominee. In 2011 and 2014 he was nominated while he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals’ roster.

Well deserved for the Mayor.@calaiscampbell is the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.#WPMOY pic.twitter.com/ScTXhXNuAg — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) February 1, 2020

Campbell was awarded the Bart Starr award last year which is based on outstanding character and leadership displayed on an off the field. Now he can add the Walter Payton Man of the Year to his prized possessions.

Other winners during Saturday night’s NFL Honors ceremony included Lamar Jackson winning MVP, Kyler Murray as Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Stephon Gilmore as Defensive Player of the Year.

Campbell’s on and off-field contributions

Calais Campbell has been with Jacksonville since 2017. During his time with the team, he’s hosted two Christmas with Calais events. These involve taking local Jacksonville kids on a shopping spree.

Campbell has also made visits for NFL’s Salute to Service and Jaguars for a Day program.

In addition, he and his mother Natea created CRC Foundation in 2009. The foundation, named for Calais’ late father Charles Campbell, helps young people learn life skills.

Along with Campbell’s service to Jacksonville and other communities, he’s been great on the field as a member of the Jaguars’ defense. Campbell racked up 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks during his 2019 NFL season.

The past season’s work earned him a third-straight NFL Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Jaguars. In the big game last weekend, he picked up the defensive MVP award based on his performance.

With the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Calais Campbell is the first member of the Jacksonville Jaguars to receive the award.