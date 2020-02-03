Who sang national anthem tonight for NFL Super Bowl 2020? Watch Singer Demi Lovato give her performance

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Ahead of the big game in Miami on Sunday night, there were plenty of pre-game parties and celebrations. That included a look at the NFL 100 team featuring some of the greatest players ever to grace the gridiron.

There were also musical performances all weekend ahead of the Super Bowl.

The singing of America the Beautiful and the national anthem came ahead of the coin toss and kickoff. Singer Yolanda Adams sang America the Beautiful, but who sang the national anthem tonight at the NFL’s Super Bowl?

Full national anthem performance for Super Bowl 2020

Singer Demi Lovato delivered the latest edition of the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl 2020. The singer performed the song in under two minutes for those who may have had prop bets going ahead of tonight’s performance.

She joins previous anthem singers that have included Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Cher, and Beyonce. For Lovato, it marks a significant moment in her career and life following near-tragic circumstances.

Read More Demi Lovato’s Grammy performance was absolutely beautiful

During Lovato’s performance, sign language was performed by Christine Sun Kim in conjunction with the song.

Here’s a look at and listen to Lovato’s entire national anthem as she sang it just before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kick off at the Super Bowl.

For Lovato, performing the anthem at a Super Bowl was a dream come true, literally. According to a People report, Lovato predicted she’d be in this position 10 years ago.

Her February 2010 tweet prediction is still live to this day, showing that Demi was right. Following her dreams and intuition made all the difference.

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

Singer Demi Lovato career, life details

Born on August 20, 1992, American-born singer Demi Lovato is currently 27-years-old. Her career includes plenty of music, movies, and television roles as part of her entertainment resume.

Lovato first rose to fame as a member of the children’s show Barney & Friends, before transitioning to the popular musical television film Camp Rock on Disney Channel. Lovato would appear in the sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam as her musical career was getting going.

Demi’s been going strong since 2002 with six studio albums and hit songs, including 2017’s Sorry Not Sorry, and 2015’s Cool for the Summer. Her first hit came in 2008 as This Is Me featuring Joe Jonas reached No. 9 on the US charts.

She recently gave an emotional performance during a return at the 2020 Grammy awards show ahead of her national anthem at the Super Bowl.

As mentioned, the Super Bowl national anthem performance made for a memorable moment in Demi Lovato’s life and career. Less than two years ago, Lovato’s drug and alcohol addictions nearly claimed her life.

The singer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to what was originally reported to be an opioid overdose. It was later determined to be oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

That incident would keep Demi Lovato in the hospital for two weeks and then have her back in in-patient rehab after that. She’s struggled with other issues during her life, including depression, being bullied, and suffering from an eating disorder.

However, her recent return to the stage has shown the singer’s ability to persevere and rise above those issues to continue doing what she loves most.

With Sunday night’s national anthem performance at the Super Bowl 2020, it was a triumphant moment for Demi Lovato in what’s been an 18-year entertainment career.

The NFL’s Super Bowl LIV was shown on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.