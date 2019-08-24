Who is the Indianapolis Colts quarterback after Andrew Luck? Backups include Jacoby Brissett, Chad Kelly

With the surprising news that arrived Saturday evening, Indianapolis Colts fans have learned that Andrew Luck is going to walk away from the NFL. The official announcement first arrived on strong reports from sources such as ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Later, Luck addressed the media.

That begs the question of who is the Indianapolis Colts quarterback after Andrew Luck leaves? Here are more details on the Colts backup situation.

Saturday’s preseason game featured Colts backups

The reports that Andrew Luck will retire may surprise some fans, although he’s been dealing with a leg injury. He played last season but was unable to go in 2017 due to a shoulder injury. All that said, the injuries have weighed on him mentally to the point that he doesn’t want to continue with the game anymore.

The #Colts make it official, with QB Andrew Luck calling it "the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.” He cites a lack of joy in the game, thanks in part to the injuries. https://t.co/1CTlqABZvO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

Indianapolis lost the game 27-17 to the Bears, who made a second-half comeback for the win. In the game, the Colts played two of their backups, Chad Kelly and Phillip Walker.

Kelly was the star of the two as he completed 16-of-21 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception and was sacked three times for a loss of 21 yards.

Walker went 6-of-13 in his time on the field. He finished with 65 yards and was picked off once. Walker was also sacked three times for a loss of 11 yards.

Jacoby Brissett to take over for Indianapolis

In 2017, the Colts acquired backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the New England Patriots. It was a big move to help a struggling team, as Luck was knocked out that season with his shoulder issues. Brissett racked up 3,098 yards and 13 touchdown passes in 15 games.

Per ESPN’s report, Brissett will take over now once Luck officially retires.

Brissett is 6-foot-4 and 26 with four years of experience in the league, so far. He’s also a former understudy for Tom Brady, so he’s certainly got that in his favor, along with experience guiding the Colts.

He didn’t play in Saturday’s game and that’s a good thing. That should keep Brissett healthy ahead of the upcoming season. It’s always possible the Colts might try to add another quarterback option, but so far it appears Brissett will be the No. 1 choice.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to play again on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s unknown right now which of their quarterbacks will get the start or the bulk of the playing time, but one has to think they’re going to be weighing their options carefully. It’d be surprising if they play Brissett too much, now that he’s set to be the new starting quarterback.