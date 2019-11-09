Who is Detroit Lions backup quarterback? Matt Stafford injury makes QB possible game-time decision vs. Bears

Is Matt Stafford injured? The last thing the Detroit Lions need is to be without starting quarterback Matt Stafford on Sunday afternoon when the Lions take on the Chicago Bears from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Unfortunately, that could be a strong possibility according to multiple reports.

Stafford injury update

If you are a Detroit Lions fan, you are used to hearing that Matt Stafford is on the “questionable” list for an upcoming game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could be a game-time decision for the Leos in a must-win game against the Bears.

Sources: There is concern about the status of #Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who is listed as questionable with hip and back injuries and could be a real game-time decision. One to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2019

Stafford has been dealing with multiple injuries once again in 2019. This week Stafford was limited in practice with hip and back issues.

Stafford’s Week 9 performance against Oakland looked great on paper, however, his 406 yards and three touchdowns were not enough to help the Lions get the win against the Raiders.

Odds on hold

With the news breaking about Matt Stafford possibly not playing Sunday, the Lions – Bears point spread has been pulled off the board at many sportsbooks.

The Bears were listed as 3-point favorites and still are in some sportsbooks. However, a few Vegas sportsbooks are limiting action on the game until an official word is passed down.

Who is the Lions backup QB?

Now the big question in Motown? Who will be the Lions starting QB if Stafford can’t go on Sunday?

It looks like former Florida Gators, Louisiana Tech and one-time Cincinnati Bengals QB Jeff Driskel would get the starting nod if Stafford is unable to go.

Driskel had an incredible senior season for La. Tech when he threw for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Florida native started nine games for the Bengals in 2018 and threw for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

Right behind Driskel is former Purdue Boilermakers QB David Blough. Blough threw for nearly 10,000 yards and 69 touchdowns during his time at Purdue.

Blough signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft.