Who do the Minnesota Vikings play in the playoffs next week? Tough Wild Card, Divisional round matchups ahead

With their playoffs approaching, the Minnesota Vikings chose to wisely rest key starters as they took on the Chicago Bears this past Sunday. They’d drop the game 21-19 but it had no significance in terms of their postseason.

Now they’ll focus on the upcoming Wild Card round with a much tougher opponent on the schedule. The Minnesota Vikings may then have to play the top team possibly in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next week.

Wild Card Round brings Brees, Saints

A win over the Green Bay Packers last weekend would’ve helped out Minnesota quite a bit in terms of possible playoff seeding. Instead, they end up as the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will travel to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the 13-3 Saints.

First, the bad news. Minnesota has not defeated a winning team on the road this past NFL season. They’ve also been unable to win a road playoff game since 2004.

Per ESPN’s report, they’re just 2-11 on the road in the postseason going back to 1988. New Orleans is also on a three-game winning streak as they arrive at the playoffs.

However, the good news for the Minnesota Vikings is they expect running back Dalvin Cook to be available after a two-week hiatus due to a chest injury. If he’s good to go, that gives some optimism to Minnesota and their fans.

Cook finished with 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries in the regular season. His rushing touchdowns total was fourth in the NFL.

The two teams met in the preseason, which has little meaning usually. However, Minnesota won the matchup 34-25 behind mostly backups. Starting QB Kirk Cousins was in and went 4-for-4 with 65 yards and a TD. Brees didn’t play but backup Teddy Bridgewater was 14-for-19 with 134 yards and a touchdown pass.

For the upcoming Wild Card Round game, New Orleans is favored by eight points. They’re the biggest favorites on the board for the upcoming weekend’s slate of games.

Divisional Round opponent set with a win

An upset win by the Minnesota Vikings sends them to the Divisional Round. However, the opposition won’t get any easier. As the lowest overall seed in the NFC Playoffs, the Vikings would have to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers (13-3).

That game would take place next weekend in San Francisco’s home stadium. Divisional Round games are set to take place on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12.

Sunday, January 5

12:05 CT

Minnesota and San Francisco never met during the regular season. However, the 49ers seem to be on a mission, and as the No. 1 seed have some rest and that helpful home-field advantage in their favor.

Fans can watch the Vikings vs. Saints in the Wild Card round beginning at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, January 5 on FOX.