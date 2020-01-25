Which NFL player has won the most Super Bowl MVP Awards? Complete list of winners

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Playing in the NFL is what many youngsters dream of. Winning the MVP of the Super Bowl is the ultimate exclamation point of a career.

To play in the biggest game that pro football has to offer and then be named the Most Valuable Player of that game? That is an achievement that no player will ever forget throughout his lifetime.

Now imagine doing that multiple times. That is the kind of thing that turns players into legends.

Who has the most Super Bowl MVP awards?

In the Super Bowl’s 53-year history, 46 different players have won the MVP Award. The most awarded player position has gone to the quarterback. 29 times the MVP award of the Super Bowl has gone to the winning team’s signal-caller.

And that brings us to the all-time Super Bowl MVP leader – Tom Brady.

Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award in four of his team’s six Super Bowl victories. Those four MVPs put Brady at the top of the list.

Brady’s four Super Bowl MVP awards put him one ahead of longtime 49ers QB Joe Montana.

Montana was named the MVP of Super Bowl 16, 19 and 24.

You can never say never, but the way the parity has caught up in the NFL, a player may never catch Montana or Brady in Super Bowl MVP awards.

Super Bowl 2x MVPs

Three different players have won the Super Bowl MVP twice.

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr was the first player to win a Super Bowl MVP as he was named the MVP in Super Bowl I. Starr won the award once again just one year later when he led the Packers to a 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Steelers signal-caller Terry Bradshaw swiped up back-to-back Super Bowl MVP Awards for his great performances in Super Bowls 13 and 14.

The only other player to win two SB MVP’s is the recently retired Eli Manning.

Manning led the Giants to wins over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42 and again in Super Bowl 46. On both occasions Manning was named game MVP.

In a quick piece of trivia, do you know which team has the most Super Bowl MVP winners? That would be the Dallas Cowboys with seven.

Who will win the MVP of Super Bowl 54? We will know that answer on February 2 when the 49ers face the Chiefs.

Below is a complete list of each Super Bowl MVP winner.