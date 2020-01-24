When is the NFL Pro Bowl 2020? Date, kickoff time, injury updates and how to watch live

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

For many NFL fans, the annual Pro Bowl game is bittersweet. While it shows off the best players in the league from this season, it is the final game of the year before the Super Bowl.

Nowadays, the Pro Bowl is played a lot different than it was years ago. It is more like an exhibition game than ever before. However, as most NFL fans will tell you, any pro football game is a good game to watch!

NFL Pro Bowl injury updates, replacements

One thing about the Pro Bowl that never changes is that many of the players that are initially voted into the game don’t always make the trip.

This year is no different. As we know, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers won’t have any players in the Pro Bowl even though several were initially voted to the team.

They are both a bit busy preparing for the Super Bowl on February 2.

Several other players have pulled out of the Pro Bowl for one reason or another as well, mostly due to reported injuries.

Falcons wideout Julio Jones along with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have all pulled out of the game due to injuries. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has also opted out of the Pro Bowl. Rodgers will be replaced by Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Other big-name players that will be spectators due to an injury include Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari, and Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks.

Three other studs on defense that will be sidelined are the Rams Aaron Donald, Chicago’s Khalil Mack, and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

While some players opt-out of the Pro Bowl, it is a great chance for other well-deserving stars to get a shot at playing.

Three great receivers – Detroit’s Kenny Golladay, Green Bay’s Davante Adams, and Dallas’ Amari Cooper, will all be suiting up to fill in for players out with injuries.

CONGRATS TO @_bigplayslay23 on his 3rd consecutive Pro Bowl. ☝️. Pay this man and draft Jeffrey Okudah. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/8uIlSpMaA7 — Mike GM #OnePride CEO Detroit Lions vs Everybody (@archambeaum3) January 24, 2020

Golladay hauled in the most touchdown passes in 2019 with 11. Joining Golladay will be teammate Darius Slay. This will be Slay’s third trip to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Lions.

Kickoff time, how to watch live

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday, January 26, from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans who can’t attend the game will have plenty of ways to watch it live.

The game will air nationally on both ABC and ESPN. It will also be streaming live online through the ABC.go app and the Watch ESPN app.

The NFL Pro Bowl kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.