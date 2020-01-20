When is the last time the Chiefs or 49ers went to and won the Super Bowl?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Sunday, the AFC and NFC Championship games took place featuring the final four remaining teams of the NFL Playoffs. The two best teams are now heading to Miami for Super Bowl 54 to determine who gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

So when is the last time the Chiefs and 49ers went to the Super Bowl?

Chiefs end major drought with return to Super Bowl

Last weekend, the Chiefs’ hopes of making a Super Bowl return seemed in doubt as the Houston Texans had them on the ropes early. However, an impressive comeback was in store en route to a 51-31 victory.

That moved them on to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the upset-minded Tennessee Titans. Down early once again, this time, Mahomes began the comeback much earlier, as Kansas City was up at halftime and claimed a 35-24 win.

With the win, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. It ended a 50-year drought for the team, as they last appeared in the game back in 1970.

The Chiefs were part of the American Football League then and defeated the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, 23-7 in New Orleans’ Tulane Stadium.

Quarterback Len Dawson was the championship game’s MVP for Kansas City.

It’s also worth noting that the Chiefs appeared in Super Bowl I, the first edition of the championship game. However, they lost to the Green Bay Packers, a team they could have faced in their return this year.

Chiefs Super Bowl appearances and results:

Super Bowl I (1967) – Lost against Packers 35-10

Super Bowl IV (1970) – Won against Vikings 23-7

Now Chiefs’ fans are hoping, with the team finally back in the title picture, their star QB Patrick Mahomes will lead them to a second-ever win.

49ers have multiple Super Bowl appearances, wins

Throughout the NFL’s 100 seasons, the San Francisco 49ers established themselves amongst franchises with multiple Super Bowl wins. That was thanks to star quarterbacks, Joe Montana and Steve Young.

San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl appearances and results:

Super Bowl XVI (1982) – Won 26-21 against Bengals

Super Bowl XIX (1985) – Won 38-16 against Dolphins

Super Bowl XXIII (1989) – Won 20-16 against Bengals

Super Bowl XXIV (1990) – Won 55-10 against Broncos

Super Bowl XXIX (1995) – Won 49-26 against Chargers

Super Bowl XLVII (2013) – Lost 34-31 against Ravens

The first time the 49ers made it to the championship game was in 1982 for Super Bowl XVI. Joe Montana guided the team to its first championship with a 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers returned to the big game three years later, claiming a 38-16 win over Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX. Joe Montana claimed a second MVP Award for his performance in the game.

A third trip to the Super Bowl arrived in 1989 as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Cincinnati Bengals at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium. Jerry Rice was the team’s MVP in their 20-16 victory in Super Bowl XXIII.

They’d make it back again for Super Bowl XXIV in 1990. This time it was a major blowout as Joe Montana claimed his third Super Bowl MVP award. San Francisco claimed a 55-10 win over John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

When the 49ers went to the Super Bowl in 1995 was their fifth trip. This time it was behind quarterback Steve Young who led the team to a 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Young claimed the MVP Award, putting his name amongst other stars of the big game. He was among the 49ers greats at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game to watch the team take on Green Bay.

That marked five wins in five trips. However, the 49ers would return behind quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII but with a different result. They’d fall to the Baltimore Ravens with MVP Joe Flacco leading his team to the close 34-31 win.

So that makes just a seven-year drought for San Francisco. The two teams have never met in a Super Bowl, which seems like it will bring a riveting matchup between two impressive football squads. Is it kick-off time yet?