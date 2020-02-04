When is the Chiefs Parade 2020? Date, start time and how to watch ‘The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade’ live

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

For the first time since 1970, the Kansas City Chiefs are champions of the football world. The last time the Chiefs were crowned champions of the NFL was after their 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

Now, 50 years later, the Chiefs have once again hit the pinnacle of football and the team and their fans are ready to party!

How the Chiefs got here

Unless you have been in under a rock for the past 48 hours or so, you know that the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off one of the most dramatic comebacks in Super Bowl history on Sunday evening.

Behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs climbed out of a 20-10 hole with under 7-minutes left in the game by outscoring the 49ers 21-0 during that period as Kansas City went on to earn the 31-20 win.

The turn of events in the final 6-plus minutes was incredible for the Chiefs and their fans.

Amazingly, Kansas City fans went from thinking about what could have been to “holy moly we just pulled off a miracle!”

Patrick Mahomes said his teammates never put their heads down and they never lost faith that they could still win the game, even when they were down 10-points in the final quarter.

“We never lost faith,” Mahomes said. “That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”

The Chiefs must need to be down to bring out the best in them. Kansas City trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their two previous playoff games against Houston and then Tennessee.

All that matters in sports is the final score, and fortunately for the Chiefs, they were on the right side of the scoreboard in the most important games of the season.

When is the Chiefs parade?

Now it’s party time! All the stress of a long season and hard work can now be enjoyed as the Chiefs are ready to celebrate their Super Bowl title.

According to Chiefs Wire, all of the fun will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, starting at 11:30 a.m. CT.

After the parade concludes the Chiefs will hold a rally beginning approximately at 1:30 p.m. in front of Union Station. The rally is scheduled to last approximately one hour – but don’t count on that! History shows that once players start talking the fans always want more!

If you can’t attend the parade you have a few options to still watch it unfold live.

The Chiefs parade will be aired on the NFL Network nationally and on KSHB-TV 41 locally in Missouri.

If you are on the go, don’t fret. You can live stream the parade for free through KSHB-TV. The NFL Network is reportedly also sharing a live stream however you need to sign up and become a subscriber to the NFL Network first.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!