When is Super Bowl 2020? Date, location, halftime performers, and kickoff time

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

When is the 2020 Super Bowl? With the NFL playoffs beginning next weekend, that is a question that many NFL fans are asking.

After all, that big Super Bowl party you may be heading to or hosting will be here before you know, and it’s never too early to prepare!

When and where is Super Bowl 54?

Super Bowl 54 will be played on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The big game will take place from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, home of the Dolphins.

As always, the game will feature the AFC champions taking on the NFC champions.

This year, the favorites to reach the Super Bowl heading into Week 17 are the Baltimore Ravens (AFC) and the San Francisco 49ers (NFC).

Super Bowl Odds 2020: Brady vs Garoppolo odds increase, Bills, Seahawks long-shots worth the risk Related posts you might like

Whether the favorites make it to the big game remains to be seen, and of course, the other 10 teams in the postseason will definitely have something to say about that.

Halftime performers

The halftime show at the Super Bowl has become an event in itself. The entertainment has come a long way since those first championship games were played 40-plus years ago.

Back then it was a simple marching band or cheerleaders. Nowadays it is an all-out 20-minute mini-concert event.

This year’s performers will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Both artists expressed their excitement to get the chance to perform on such a big stage.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

It should be a fantastic show!

Last season the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53. Will the Patriots repeat as champions, or will someone step up and take the Vince Lombardi Trophy away?

Kickoff time for the 54th Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.