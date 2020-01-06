When do Seattle Seahawks play next in NFL playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks just beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Seahawks now advance to the divisional round but will remain on the road with another difficult opponent.

It’s tough being a Wild Card team in the playoffs because it dictates being the underdog and a team that has to prove it can win on the road. Seattle just did that in Philadelphia but has an even tougher opponent waiting for them.

The Green Bay Packers are waiting for the Seahawks at Lambeau Field. It’s going to be cold, and the Packers are going to have a well-rested Aaron Rodgers leading them in the postseason again.

The Packers won the NFC North and got a first-round bye for doing it. They finished the NFL regular season with a 13-3 record and locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Seahawks vs. Packers game will take place on Sunday, January 12. The winner of the game will advance to play in the NFC championship game, with a spot in the Super Bowl awaiting the winner of that game.

The kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT / 6:40 p.m. ET, and it will be FOX carrying the television broadcast of the game. Though the odds haven’t been released yet, it is a sure bet that the Packers are going to be favored to win this game at home.

Seattle and Green Bay did not play each other during the regular season, so this could be a very good matchup for the NFL playoffs.

Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers know each other very well from past games, including a huge playoff game before the Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl.

The winner of the Seahawks vs. Packers game will advance to play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings game on the other side of the bracket.

If the Seahawks and Vikings win their games, then the NFC championship game will take place in Seattle.