When do 2019 NFL preseason games start? TV schedule for upcoming games

Football fans are hungry for more games after the recent NFL Hall of Fame Game this past week. The good news is they are on the way.

The full slate of NFL preseason games start very soon, and while it may not offer quite the same game situations as the regular season, it can bring an early preview of new players or stars.

Here’s a look at when the next 2019 NFL preseason games start and which ones are on the upcoming TV schedule.

NFL preseason games coming to NFL Network

After a pretty close Hall of Fame Game saw the Denver Broncos emerge with a victory, it’s time for more preseason games to arrive.

This Thursday, August 8, will bring the first batch of NFL preseason games to start the next several weeks of early football. Outside of regional TV coverage, two of the games will air on television.

On Thursday, NFL preseason games start when the New York Jets and New York Giants meet at 7 p.m. EST. This game will air on the NFL Network, while the other 7 p.m. game, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills, will not be on a major network.

There’s a strong chance that the future face of the Giants, Daniel Jones may be on the field for some of Thursday’s game. There’s also the possibility the Jets allow QB Sam Darnold to get in a few snaps. It should be interesting to see which personnel is allowed to play, as many teams don’t want to risk injuries to key starters.

Starting at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday, the NFL Network presents another preseason game. This one features the Los Angeles Chargers against the Arizona Cardinals.

Will No. 1 pick Kyler Murray get on the field to show his capabilities? Many fans may be watching this game to see what happens.

Full schedule for first batch of NFL preseason games

While the NFL Network features a doubleheader, there may be other games on TV thanks to different regional channels. Affiliate stations for FOX and CBS may have some games based on your area. It’s best to check local listings for possible matchups in that region.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense takes on Chandler Jones and the defense at the Red & White practice. #CardsCamp pic.twitter.com/i7F3QsFh0l — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 4, 2019

A total of 11 games is on the slate for Thursday’s first full night of preseason. Here they are:

Colts vs. Bills 7 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Giants 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Redskins vs. Browns 7:30 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Lions 7:30 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Dolphins 7:30 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Eagles 7:30 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Ravens 7:30 p.m. ET

Panthers vs. Bears 8 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Packers 8 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Cardinals 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Broncos vs. Seahawks 10 p.m. ET

As with most preseason games, starting players tend to take limited snaps, maybe play a quarter, or sit out of these games altogether. There’s still the possibility of seeing some high profile stars in action such as new rookies like Kyler Murray, or second-year stars like the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield.

NFL Network will resume Week 1 coverage on Friday and Saturday with more teams in action. From there, fans have several weeks to see early football coverage.

Nonetheless, the arrival of the first week of NFL preseason 2019 games means one thing: after four weeks of preseason, comes the start of the 2019 NFL season!