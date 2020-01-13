When and where will the AFC Championship Game 2020 be played? Titans vs. Chiefs date, time, and location

After an amazing comeback win on Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will host their second-straight AFC Championship Game.

They’ll have an opponent who has been shocking the sports world through their first two NFL Playoffs games as the Tennessee Titans will try for a third-straight upset victory.

Here are more details on the upcoming playoffs game, including when and where it will be played.

Titans, Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game

A lot of fans expected the New England Patriots or Baltimore Ravens would represent the AFC in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s not what the Tennessee Titans and their fans expected, though.

After their 20-13 Wild Card Round win over New England, Tennessee followed it up by dominating a Baltimore Ravens team that only lost twice all season.

Helping the Titans run all over the Ravens on Saturday was the league’s regular-season leader in rushing yards, Derrick Henry.

He’d go off for 195 yards on 30 carries, but also made a highlight touchdown pass to help his team’s effort. All of that was part of Tennessee’s 28-12 victory to move them one step closer to a potential Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, last season’s NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes led his team to an impressive comeback win 51-31 over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday.

At the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs found themselves in a 21-0 hole. By the second quarter, Mahomes woke his team up with 28 points. They’d go on to outscore Houston 23-7 in the second half with the reigning MVP tallying 321 yards and five touchdowns.

That means as the higher seed, Kansas City gets to stay on their home field to host Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

When and where will the AFC Championship Game be played?

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium will be the host site for the AFC Championship Game. It’s scheduled to take place on at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, January 19.

The teams met in Tennessee back in November with the Titans claiming a close 35-32 victory. Both seem to have a good bit of momentum heading into this postseason matchup, though.

Will it be Derrick Henry and the surging Titans or Patrick Mahomes and the mighty Chiefs?

Viewers can watch the Titans vs. Chiefs game as it happens live on CBS. The winner advances to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV in early February.

Watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday, January 19 on CBS at 3:05/2:05c.