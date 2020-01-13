When and where is the NFC Championship Game 2020 played? Packers vs. 49ers date, time, and location

The NFC Championship Game is set. The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will battle it out to determine which team heads to Super Bowl 54 in several weeks.

Fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup featuring the top team in the NFC and the Packers led by Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers.

49ers, Packers advance to NFC Championship Game

Saturday’s opening NFC Divisional Game featured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers hosting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. This one didn’t provide much drama late, as the 49ers proved why they were the top seed.

Garoppolo had an early touchdown as part of his 11-for-19 and 131 yards performance in the game. However, the 49ers relied on a strong ground game and their defense to hold off the Vikings.

After a close 14-10 first half, San Francisco shut out Minnesota in the second half to get a 27-10 win.

In Sunday night’s final Divisional Game, Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a close 28-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks with 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers was particularly brilliant with two big passes late in the game to help seal the deal. That eliminated Russell Wilson and Seattle, along with their hopes for a return to the Super Bowl.

The win sets up a battle between two 13-3 teams this past season. It also puts a veteran contender against the hot favorite. As Aaron Rodgers said in his postgame comments that it’s the two best teams in the NFC, just as it should be.

When and where is the NFC Championship Game 2020?

Since the San Francisco 49ers are the top overall seed in the NFC, they’ll host the NFC Championship Game. That means the big matchup takes place at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

The two teams met during the regular season back on Nov. 24 in San Francisco. The 49ers came away with a dominant 37-8 victory in that matchup to go to 10-1 at that point in their season. Will it be a different story in the NFC Championship Game?

Game time is set for 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time (3:40 p.m. Pacific Time) on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Viewers can watch all the action as the Packers and 49ers battle in the NFC Championship on FOX.

The winner heads to the Super Bowl to take on either the Tennessee Titans or Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch Green Bay vs. San Francisco on Sunday, January 19 on FOX at 6:40/5:40c.