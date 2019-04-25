What time is the 2019 NFL Draft tonight? First round start time and TV channel

The Arizona Cardinals are officially on the clock. They’ll have the first overall pick in the latest edition of the NFL’s Draft from Nashville, Tennessee. From there, 31 more picks will follow for teams in the first round. But what time is the 2019 NFL Draft on tonight and which channel can you watch it on?

2019 NFL Draft start time for the first round

The evening of Thursday (Apr. 24) brings the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As mentioned, Arizona will make the first selection. Right now, many people believe they’ll go with a quarterback at that choice. Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray is the name that keeps popping up. Other top prospects include Nick Bosa, Devin White, and Quinnen Williams.

The Cardinals have a total of 10 picks which ties them with the Green Bay Packers. The next four teams in the draft order will be the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New York Giants will go sixth, with their fanbase wondering if they might select a new quarterback of the future.

The 2019 NFL Draft start time is officially set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. There will be over three hours of coverage of the first round on Thursday night. That includes each of the 32 picks with highlights, interviews, and on-air analysis.

What channel is the 2019 NFL draft on?

Sports fans will be glued to their televisions, computers, and mobile devices Thursday night to see who their teams select. Luckily, the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft will be televised on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It will run until 11:30 p.m. ET.

Both ESPN and the NFL Network will televise the NFL Draft from Nashville as well. That gives viewers multiple TV options to watch all of the teams make their first-round picks.

Cable and satellite viewers with ESPN can watch the 2019 NFL Draft live streaming online using the WatchESPN app on their smartphones and tablets. In addition, there is the Watch ABC Live service available in select cities. Check the ABC website here for official details.