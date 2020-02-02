What NFL Player has the most Super Bowl rings? Complete list of top recipients

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

With Super Bowl Sunday finally here, many fans have been wondering which NFL Player has the most Super Bowl rings?

Super Bowl rings leader

In the 53, soon to be 54-year history of the Super Bowl, no one has won more Super Bowl rings than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The former Michigan Wolverine has also played in the most Super Bowls in NFL history as well.

Brady won his sixth Super Bowl ring after he led the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53. If Brady somehow wins another title before he retires, his record may never be broken.

Heading into the game, Brady was tied with longtime linebacker/defensive end Charles Haley with five championships.

During his prime, the former James Madison standout was one of the most feared defensive players in the game.

Haley was the first player in NFL history to be part of a team in five Super Bowl victories.

Haley collected two rings while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers championship teams who won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1988 and 1989. Haley went on to win three more Super Bowl rings as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

When Haley played in Dallas, he made the fulltime switch from linebacker to defensive end where he thrived.

In his 13-year career, Haley recorded 100.5 sacks and made 503 tackles.

List of Super Bowl ring leaders

We know that Tom Brady is number one with six rings, followed by Charles Haley with five. But who is next?

The number of players with four is a long one. Many of them are members of the famous 1970’s Pittsburgh Steelers crew, including Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, and Mike Webster.

Bradshaw, who was a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl games, will go down as one of the best to ever wear the Black and Gold.

Here is a look at the list of players who won the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history.