What is the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule for 2019 NFL season?

On Thursday, NFL fans finally saw team schedules arrive for all of the teams. Based on their schedule, It will be another competitive season for the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming season.

So for those wondering what is the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule for the 2019 NFL season, we’ve got you covered!

Dallas Cowboys’ 2019 schedule revealed

While NFL schedule info leaked online on Wednesday, the official schedule was revealed during primetime. That included a look at the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming slate. It features fierce matchups against their division rivals, but a few other tough opponents jump out.

The Cowboys’ season opener is at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 8. That game will be featured on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET. They’ll continue against another division opponent in Week 2 when Dallas visits the Washington Redskins on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET (FOX).

The #DallasCowboys will open the 2019 season against the New York Giants again. Check out the full regular-season schedule now! Mark your calendars 🗓 https://t.co/T9JTaWHsQQ pic.twitter.com/GMNSD2b3zE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 18, 2019

Things get interesting in Week 4 with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints. They’ll later play the Eagles at home on Oct. 20 in what should be an interesting matchup between division foes.

The Cowboys are featured in a Thanksgiving Day game. It’s sandwiched between two top-notch opponents on the schedule. On Nov. 24, they’ll visit Tom Brady and the Patriots for a game against the defending champs. Their Dec. 5 game is against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Dallas Cowboys’ full 2019 schedule, outlook

Below is the week-by-week Cowboys’ schedule including dates, times, and channels. All times are in Eastern Time.

Week 1 vs. Giants (9/8, 4:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 2 at Redskins (9/15, 1 p.m. FOX)

Week 3 vs. Dolphins (9/22,1 p.m. FOX)

Week 4 at Saints (9/29, 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Week 5 vs. Packers (10/6, 4:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 6 at Jets (10/13, 4:25 p.m. CBS)

Week 7 vs. Eagles (10/20, 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Week 8 Team BYE Week

Week 9 at Giants (11/4, 8:15 p.m. ESPN)

Week 10 vs. Vikings (11/10, 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Week 11 at Lions (11/17, 1 p.m. FOX)

Week 12 at Patriots (11/24, 4:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 13 vs. Bills (11/28, 4:30 p.m. CBS)

Week 14 at Bears (12/5, 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFL)

Week 15 vs. Rams (12/15, 4:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 16 at Eagles (12/22, 4:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 17 vs. Redskins (12/29, 1 p.m. FOX)

As seen above, the Cowboys get five primetime matchups including Monday Night Football on Nov. 4 courtesy of ESPN. The Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day 2019 game will be against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys’ schedule could be particularly tough as they head towards the postseason. They’ll have four of their last six games against teams that made the NFL Playoffs. So fans will be hoping their team starts the season off strong ahead of those pending matchups.