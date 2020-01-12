What is the biggest comeback in NFL playoff history? Chiefs 24-point rally against Texans was big, but not the best

What is the biggest comeback in NFL playoff history? With the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game belonging totally to the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs fans could not believe their eyes.

Houston hot start

Before half of the crowd could settle in, it was 7-0 Houston. Just minutes later, following a blocked punt by the Texans, it was quickly 14-0. If that wasn’t bad enough, by the time the clock read 10:58 left in the second quarter, the Texans had opened up a 24-0 lead.

Game over, right? Wrong!

Unfortunately for the Texans and their fans, that’s when everything suddenly fell apart.

If you are in many of the weekly fantasy football tournaments still going on, hopefully, you had Patrick Mahomes. The dormant Chiefs offense came to life in the second quarter as QB Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, and the big Chiefs’ comeback was on.

When all was said and done, the Chiefs won the game easily by the final score of 51-31, helping them advance to the AFC title game next weekend.

Amazingly, if you didn’t watch the game, you would have never known that the Texans led 24-0 by looking at the final score.

Chiefs comeback brings back bad memories in Houston

So, if a 24-point comeback in the postseason isn’t the biggest comeback in NFL history, what is?

Fans in Houston know the answer to that question all too well.

In what has been dubbed “The comeback,” the biggest rally in NFL playoff history — or any NFL game — belongs to the Buffalo Bills. And if you haven’t guessed, it came against the Houston Oilers.

The Buffalo Bills overcame a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime.

The Houston Oilers led 35-3 and were in total control of that Wild Card game played on that cold day back on January 3, 1993. Then, much like today’s game for Houston against the Chiefs, the wheels fell off.

The Texans had a great season, but this final game will leave a bad taste in their mouth for several weeks to come.