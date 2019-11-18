What happened to Mitch Trubisky? Why Bears QB was not playing and taken out in fourth quarter

The Chicago Bears’ playoff chances basically slipped away with Sunday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, things took a major turn in the fourth quarter as fans saw Chicago’s starting quarterback seemingly benched.

That had many people wondering what happed with Mitch Trubisky and why he stopped playing and was taken out of the game in favor of Chase Daniel.

Trubisky’s latest outing vs. Rams

In Sunday’s 17-7 loss at Los Angeles, Trubisky managed to complete 24-of-43 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. However, according to ESPN, he was also picked off once and sacked once during his time on the field.

Here’s a look at that one big touchdown play from Trubisky to Tarik Cohen during the game.

Trubisky would end up with a 65 passer rating when it was all said and done. In last week’s win against the Detroit Lions, Trubisky showed some decent second-half output, giving fans hope that it would continue.

However, his ongoing lack of performance on offense has many Bears fans questioning why the team traded up to draft him in 2017.

Other quarterbacks the Bears passed on to take Trubisky included 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and a contender for this year’s MVP, the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson.

Why was Mitch Trubisky not playing late in fourth?

Late in the fourth quarter, even the Sunday Night Football commentary team was surprised at the late-game development. Mitch Trubisky was shown in replay footage on the sidelines with coach Matt Nagy relaying some sort of message to him for a while.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Chase Daniel was inserted into the game for the final Bears’ series in the fourth quarter. The team was already behind 17-7 at that point, and one of the commentators mentioned that maybe the move was to see if Daniel could fire the team up late. That didn’t happen.

After the game, news came regarding Trubisky, indicating that he was actually dealing with an injury. The Chicago Bears’ PR account tweeted a message indicating the QB was “questionable” with “hip” listed, indicating he had been hurt in the game.

As far as when he may have been hurt, that’s not clear, but it may have been when he was sacked earlier in the game. There were no reports at that time that Trubisky was injured, though.

Following the game, head coach Matt Nagy commented on the decision to pull Trubisky from the game and replace him with Chase Daniel.

Nagy on move to Chase Daniel: “It was all based off [Trubisky] wasn’t feeling right. His hip was hurting him. We knew a few series earlier.” — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 18, 2019

Mitch Trubisky also spoke to the media about his right hip bothering him saying it kept getting “tighter and tighter.” He was asked about the conversation he had with coach Nagy and the decision for them to take him out.

“They just decided the shape I was in, I couldn’t help the team the way that I wanted to,” Trubisky said. “Just have to see what it is, monitor it for the next few days and hopefully it doesn’t keep me out for next week,” he added.

With Sunday’s loss, it dropped the Bears to 4-6 for the 2019-20 season. That’s definitely disappointing after the team’s success last season. The Trubisky situation brings questions about what direction they’ll go at the quarterback spot in the weeks ahead.

Will the reported injury keep Mitch out for the rest of the season? Some Bears fans are hoping for a change at the position. Trubisky has claimed Coach Nagy has his back, so it should be interesting to see how the season plays out with Chicago.