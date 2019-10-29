Week 9 waiver wire: Five players to consider as NFL trade deadline looms

The Week 9 waiver wire may be full of tricks and not many treats this weekend – that is if you have a player or two on your roster who gets traded before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline.

With a ton of NFL trade rumors surfacing, sometimes a last-minute deal can make a player shine in his new home, but it also can work in the opposite direction as well.

Let’s put the trade deadline out of our minds for now and look at some solid possible pickups for Week 9.

Lions who could shine

Tra Carson, Detroit Lions – Detroit needs a running back, stat. That is why they have been linked to Melvin Gordon trade rumors this week. Nevertheless, Carson played well last week against the Giants and should see some touches again this weekend in Oakland.

Carson played 19 snaps and had 12 carries for 34 yards on Sunday. Look for him to get in on goal-line situations, which could earn him some under the radar fantasy points.

Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions – Yes one more Detroit Lions player to consider. With four teams on their bye week, Amendola is a great sleeper here.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford is playing well and should be a bit pass-happy against the Raiders this Sunday. Amendola has become a goto guy for Stafford of late, and he has produced.

He caught all eight passes thrown his way last Sunday against the NY Giants for 95 yards. The week before, Amendola caught eight passes for 105 yards against Minnesota.

Three more to consider

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals — Kirk has become one of Kyler Murray’s No. 1 target is at this point. Murray was looking Kirk’s way a lot through the first three weeks of the season. However, that was before he suffered an ankle injury in Week 4.

Murry should be looking for Kirk early and often this Thursday when the Cardinals host the 49ers.

Mark Walton, Miami Dolphins — With the announcement of Kenyan Drake being traded to Arizona, Walton should become the man who gets the most touches this week. Back in Week 7, Walton had 14 carries for 66 yards. He should get more attempts this week.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers – Just a hunch here. Tevin Coleman is the main man in San Francisco, however, Mostert may be an under the radar play this week.

Back up RB Matt Breida injured his ankle in Week 8, so on a short week, Mostert may see a lot more action. With Breida getting 13 touches as the backup, it bodes well that Mostert would as well.