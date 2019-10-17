Week 7 NFL odds, TV schedule, start times, and predictions as Chiefs, Cowboys look to rebound

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule will get underway this evening when the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

What looked like an easy win for the Chiefs on the schedule just a few weeks ago is certainly no gimme now.

Are chiefs ripe for the picking?

These two teams are going in opposite directions in a hurry. After a 4-0 start, Kansas City has lost their last two games, and rising star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not looked anything like last season’s MVP.

The Chiefs, who last won at Ford Field in Detroit three weeks ago — and were lucky to do so — will try to avoid a three-game losing streak against the Broncos on Thursday.

Mahomes is still a threat to make an incredible play every time he fades back to pass, however, the Chiefs offense has been sluggish over the past month.

Kansas City ranks 25th overall on offense so far in 2019, and that is a far cry from where they were this time last season.

On the other side is the surging Denver Broncos. When a team starts a season 0-4, the odds of making the postseason are slim.

Following two straight wins, the Broncos can now climb to within one game of first place in the AFC West if they defeat the Chiefs this evening.

Schedule, odds, predictions

The Broncos and Chiefs get Week 7 going, but there are several great matchups this week.

The Lions host the Vikings, the surging Raiders face Green Bay, New Orleans heads to Chicago, and with first place on the line, the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Below is a look at the Week 7 schedule, TV start times, and current Las Vegas odds for each game. Last week’s picks finished 3-2 ATS. All games are listed as EST.

Thursday, October 17

8:20 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Denver Broncos (NFLN/FOX)

Sunday, October 20

1 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3) (FOX)

1 p.m. Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1) (CBS)

1 p.m. Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17) (CBS)

1 p.m. Minnesota Vikings (-2) at Detroit Lions (FOX)

1 p.m. Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-5.5) CBS)

1 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

1 p.m. Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Atlanta Falcons (FOX)

1 p.m. San Francisco 49ers (-9) at Washington Redskins (FOX)

4:05 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2) (CBS)

4:25 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) (FOX)

4:25 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3) (FOX)

8:20 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3) (NBC)

Monday, October 21

8:15 p.m. New England Patriots (-9) at New York Jets (ESPN)

Picks: Broncos +3, NY Giants -3, Dolphins +17, Lions +2, Cowboys -3, and Raiders +5.5.