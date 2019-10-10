Week 6 odds: NFL schedule, TV start times, and predictions

Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule gets underway with a bang this evening as the New York Giants travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts, to take on the undefeated New England Patriots.

Giants, Patriots take center stage

When New England takes on New York, they always want to win — no matter what! After all, this is the team that beat them twice in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are a huge favorite to win this Thursday night special. And they should be. On one side you have Tom Brady, who has seen everything in the book. On the other side is quarterback Daniel Jones, who is learning on the fly in his rookie season.

Jones’ future looks bright. He has a great arm and seems to pick things up quickly. However, rookies headed into Foxborough in the Bill Belichick era do not usually do well.

Big games across the board

As the old saying goes in the NFL, every game is a big game. After all, when you only play 16, you have to be up for every opponent. Week 6 has a lot of great matchups on the schedule.

One key contest will feature the Houston Texans taking on the suddenly very-beatable-looking Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are 4-1, but they have looked very sluggish on both sides of the ball the past two weeks.

The Panthers and Buccaneers meet up in London, England, for what could be a shot at taking over first place in the NFC South. In a wide-open division, this game is very big for both clubs.

In other marquee games, Seattle looks to keep rolling when they take on the Cleveland Browns, while the Niners try to prove they are the new team to beat in the NFC West when they face the struggling Los Angeles Rams.

In a battle for first place in the NFC North, the Lions will take on the Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.

Matt Stafford and the Lions have had great success against Green Bay of late winning the last four meetings.

Schedule, odds, TV coverage

Without further ado, here is all you need to know this week! Below is the complete Week 6 NFL schedule, along with the latest Las Vegas odds, TV start times, and picks.

Last week, the picks finished 2-3 against the Vegas line. This week must be better!

Thursday, October 10 (EST)

8:20 p.m. New York Giants at New England Patriots (-17.5) (NFLN/FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. Carolina Panthers (-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (NFLN)

1 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-11) (CBS)

1 p.m. Seattle Seahawks (-1) at Cleveland Browns (FOX)

1 p.m. Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-5) (CBS)

1 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1) (CBS)

1 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (-3) (FOX)

1 p.m. Washington Redskins (-3.5) at Miami Dolphins (FOX)

4:05 p.m. San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-3) (FOX)

4:05 p.m. Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 p.m. Dallas Cowboys (-7) at New York Jets (CBS)

4:25 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-2) (CBS)

8:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-7) (NBC)

Monday, October 14

8:15 p.m. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-5) (ESPN)

Picks: N.Y. Giants +17.5, Vikings -3, Broncos -2, Browns +1, Lions +5