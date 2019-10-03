Week 5 NFL odds: Schedule, TV start times & predictions – Giants poised to pull off upset

Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule will get underway this evening when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in a key NFC West matchup.

Are the Seahawks back?

On the heels of a Super Bowl appearance, most experts believed that this was the year that the Los Angeles Rams would rule the NFC and return to the Super Bowl.

While the Rams are 3-1 on the season, they don’t seem to have the same swag in their step as they did one season ago.

On the other hand, most NFL experts didn’t give the Seahawks much of a chance to threaten for the NFC crown. So far, Seattle has proved those experts wrong.

It all starts with the quarterback.

So far, Russell Wilson has tossed eight touchdowns, with no interceptions, and has racked up almost 1,200 yards. The same can’t be said for Rams QB Jared Goff.

Goff has six TD passes but also six very costly interceptions as well. If the Rams are going to be a threat in the NFC, Goff’s play needs to improve.

There still is a lot of time left in the regular season. However, you have to believe if the Seahawks win on Thursday, they will be feeling very confident about their chances to win the NFC West.

Danny Dimes ready

Three weeks ago, the New York Giants looked horrible, and their fans let them know it.

After replacing Eli Manning with Daniel Jones at quarterback, the Giants are looking to win their third straight — and dare I say, compete for the NFC East?

Jones, who looked solid all preseason, has been impressive in his first two starts in the NFL.

If the Giants beat the Vikings this Sunday, you can bet this kid will be able to run for Mayor soon! Yes, the G-Men are still without running back Saquon Barkley, but they may be catching the Vikings at the right time.

Minnesota has been stumbling, and they will be playing the second of back-to-back road games, which is never easy in the NFL.

Below is a look at the complete Week 5 schedule, TV start times, and the current Las Vegas odds for each game.

Thursday, Oct. 3

8:20 p.m. — Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1) — FOX/NFLN

Sunday, Oct. 6

1 p.m. Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers — CBS

1 p.m. Chicago Bears (-5) at Oakland Raiders – FOX (LONDON)

1 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) — FOX

1 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars at Carolina Panthers (-3.5) — CBS

1 p.m. Minnesota Vikings (-5.5) at New York Giants — FOX

1 p.m. New England Patriots (-15) at Washington Redskins — CBS

1 p.m. New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles (-14) — CBS

1 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5) — FOX

1 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at Houston Texans (-5) — FOX

1 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (-3) — CBS

4:05 p.m. Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-6) — CBS

4:25 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) — FOX

8:20 p.m. Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-11) — NBC

Monday, Oct. 7

8:15 p.m. Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) — ESPN

Picks — Seahawks -1, Giants +5.5, Cowboys -3.5, Titans -3, Niners -3.5