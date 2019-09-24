Week 4 odds: Schedule, TV start times for each game including Chiefs vs Lions, Eagles vs. Packers

The opening lines for Week 4 of the NFL schedule have been released. On the heels of the Chicago Bears defeating the Washington Redskins by the final score of 31-15 on Monday Night Football, fans are already looking ahead to all of the Week 4 odds and matchups.

Lions primed to pull off upset?

One of the biggest games on the Week 4 schedule will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions from Ford Field in Detroit.

While it surprises no one that the Chiefs are 3-0 on the season, not many believed that the Lions would be 2-0-1. In all actuality, the Lions could be 3-0 if it weren’t for 5-7 horrible minutes of football in Week 1 in Arizona to close out the game.

So, can the upstart Lions take down the mighty Chiefs on Sunday? Don’t be surprised if they do. Detroit plays very well at home and they have one thing that can’t be taught in sports – an underdog chip on their shoulder the size of Ford Field itself.

When you aren’t supposed to do well, it is easy to play the spoiler role. The Lions are much more of a solid team than NFL experts have given them credit for and even if they don’t win, the +6.5 points sure look good.

Must wins all around

Is there really a must-win situation in Week 4? There is for every 0-3 team in the league, that’s for sure. Miami, Denver, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington, Arizona, and the New York Jets can already start thinking about the 2020 NFL Draft if they don’t earn a win in Week 4.

While those teams would still have 12 games on their schedules, history will not be on their side. 0-4 starts to a season are a proverbial death sentence in the NFL. Actually, several 1-2 teams, including the Eagles, Browns, Falcons, Panthers, and Giants don’t want to fall to 1-3 on the season either.

It is cliche to say but it is the truth – when you play just 16 games in a season, losing the first quarter of them pretty much pts you out of contention before the month of October arrives.

Here is a look at the Week 4 schedule, TV start times, odds and ATS picks for this weekend.

Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5) – 8:20 p.m. ET – NFL Network

Sunday

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4) – 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-5) – 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) – 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

New England Patriots (-7) at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5) – 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Los Angeles Chargers (-16.5) at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. — CBS

Washington at New York Giants (-3) – 1:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Seattle Seahawks (-4) at Arizona Cardinals – 4:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-9) – 4:05 p.m. ET — FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-3) – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos (-3) – 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at New Orleans Saints – 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC

Monday

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) – 8:20 p.m. ET

Picks: Lions +6.5, Broncos -3, Giants -3, Vikings +3