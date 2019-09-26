Week 4 Fantasy Football: Must start running backs include Kerryon Johnson, Marlon Mack

It is hard to believe, but the first quarter of the NFL season is already coming to a close. Week 4 of the 2019 NFL regular-season schedule will get underway tonight, Thursday, September 26 with a hard-hitting NFC matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

Do either of these teams have a bust out running back worth taking a shot on in Week 4? Let’s get to it.

Top 3 running backs

Steelers James Conner (Cincinnati Bengals)

Gut feeling here. Conner is off to a sluggish start to the 2019 season. Playing the Bengals could be the answer. Something to keep in mind through the first three weeks – Cincinnati’s defense has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

Lions’ Kerryon Johnson (Kansas City Chiefs)

Another gut feeling. Johnson has had spurts of greatness, but his overall average is just 2.6 yards per carry. The Chiefs defense is nothing to write home about, and the Lions will be ready to attack. Last week KC allowed 35 fantasy points to Mark Ingram. Kerryon should do well, especially playing at Ford Field.

Colts Marlon Mack (Oakland Raiders)

Mack is the go-to guy in Indy so far in 2019. The Raiders have given up over five yards per rush so far this season. They also are giving up nearly 30 fantasy points per game to running backs. The Colts are playing well and they are finally playing at home. Indy wins big, and Mack has a day!

The Week 4 sleepers

Raiders Josh Jacobs (Indianapolis Colts)

Mack should do well against Oakland this Sunday, however, the Raiders will counter with Josh Jacobs. The Colts have allowed nearly six yards per rush attempt so far in 2019 – and 26.8 fantasy points per game to running backs. Jacobs will get his touches and should hit 20+ in fantasy points.

Seahawks Chris Carson (Arizona Cardinals)

Seattle coach Pete Carroll believes in Chris Carson. The same may not be true for fantasy players. Carson, despite his three lost fumbles, is still the guy in Seattle.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

He could put up nice numbers this week, but fans are a bit leery of playing Carson due to his case of the drops. Last season in Week 17 Carson rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries.