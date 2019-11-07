Week 10 NFL Schedule, odds, TV start times & predictions – Will the 49ers stay perfect?

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule will get underway this evening when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Oakland Raiders in a crucial AFC West matchup.
Catching the Chiefs
The winner of tonight’s Chargers vs. Raiders game will move within one game of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs.
While many experts believed that Kansas City would run away with the AFC West, that simply has not happened.
The Chiefs’ struggles on defense, along with QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury problems, have left the door wide open for the Chargers, Raiders, and even the Denver Broncos.
If you are a Chargers fan, being 4-5 headed into Week 10 is nothing new. The Chargers seem to have a knack of catching fire in the second half of the season. If they do this year, they may win the West!
Week 10 big games
It may sound cliche, but it is true — every game is big this weekend! With many teams a game or two out of a playoff position, every game counts from here out.
The Bears and Lions square off in a must-win contest from Soldier Field for both squads. The Rams and surging Steelers meet up in Pittsburgh, Green Bay takes on the surprising Carolina Panthers, and the Cowboys host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
Oh yeah, the undefeated 49ers host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.
Week 10 should be a good one!
Below is a look at the schedule, TV start times, predictions, and Vegas odds for each game. This week’s odds are courtesy of Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.
Last week the picks finished 4-2 ATS.
Picks — Chargers -1.5, Ravens -9.5, Browns -2.5, Giants -2.5, Steelers +3.5, Cowboys -3
Raiders vs Chargers — NFL Network — 8:20 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Raiders +104, Chargers -120
- Spread: Raiders +1.5: -115, Chargers -1.5: -105
- O/U: Over 48.5 -115 Under 48.5 -105
Buccaneers vs Cardinals — FOX — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Buccaneers -215, Cardinals +182
- Spread: Buccaneers -4.5: -110, Cardinals +4.5: -110
- O/U: Over 51 -110, Under 51 -110
Saints vs Falcons — FOX — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Saints -600, Falcons +470
- Spread: Saints -13: -110, Falcons +13: -110
- O/U: Over 51 -110, Under 51 -110
Bengals vs Ravens — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Bengals +380, Ravens -470
- Spread: Bengals +9.5: -105, Ravens -9.5: -115
- O/U: Over 45.5 -105, Under 45.5 -115
Browns vs Bills — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Browns -150, Bills +130
- Spread: Browns -2.5 -125, Bills +2.5: -105
- O/U: Over 40.5 -105, Under 40.5 -115
Bears vs Lions — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Bears -142, Lions +124
- Spread: Bears -2.5: -110, Lions +2.5: -110
- O/U: Over 41.5 -110, Under 41.5 -110
Titans vs Chiefs — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Titans +174, Chiefs -200
- Spread: Titans +3.5: +105, Chiefs -3.5: -115
- O/U: Over 48.5 -110, Under 48.5 -110
Jets vs Giants — FOX — 1:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Jets +120, Giants -138
- Spread: Jets +2.5: -110, Giants -2.5: -110
- O/U: Over 43.5 -105, Under 43.5 -115
Colts vs Dolphins — CBS — 4:00 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Colts -500, Dolphins +400
- Spread: Colts -10.5:+100, Dolphins +10.5: -120
- O/U: Over 44 -110, Under 44 -110
Packers vs Panthers — FOX — 4:25 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Packers -240, Panthers +205
- Spread: Packers -5.5 -110, Panthers +5.5: -110
- O/U: Over 46.5 -115, Under 46.5 -105
Steelers vs Rams — FOX — 4:25 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Steelers +156, Rams -180
- Spread: Steelers +3.5: -110, Rams -3.5: -110
- O/U: Over 43.5 -120, Under 43.5 +100
Cowboys vs Vikings — NBC — 8:20 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Vikings +148
- Spread: Cowboys -3: -115, Vikings +3: +105
- O/U: Over 48 +110, U 48 -110
49ers vs Seahawks — ESPN — 8:20 p.m. ET
- Moneyline: 49ers -270, Seahawks +230
- Spread: 49ers -6: -115, Seahawks +6: +105
- O/U: Over 47 -105 U 47 -115