Week 10 NFL Schedule, odds, TV start times & predictions – Will the 49ers stay perfect?

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule will get underway this evening when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Oakland Raiders in a crucial AFC West matchup.

Catching the Chiefs

The winner of tonight’s Chargers vs. Raiders game will move within one game of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs.

While many experts believed that Kansas City would run away with the AFC West, that simply has not happened.

The Chiefs’ struggles on defense, along with QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury problems, have left the door wide open for the Chargers, Raiders, and even the Denver Broncos.

If you are a Chargers fan, being 4-5 headed into Week 10 is nothing new. The Chargers seem to have a knack of catching fire in the second half of the season. If they do this year, they may win the West!

Week 10 big games

It may sound cliche, but it is true — every game is big this weekend! With many teams a game or two out of a playoff position, every game counts from here out.

The Bears and Lions square off in a must-win contest from Soldier Field for both squads. The Rams and surging Steelers meet up in Pittsburgh, Green Bay takes on the surprising Carolina Panthers, and the Cowboys host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Oh yeah, the undefeated 49ers host the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Week 10 should be a good one!

Below is a look at the schedule, TV start times, predictions, and Vegas odds for each game. This week’s odds are courtesy of Alex Donohue at Bet-NJ.com.

Last week the picks finished 4-2 ATS.

Picks — Chargers -1.5, Ravens -9.5, Browns -2.5, Giants -2.5, Steelers +3.5, Cowboys -3

Raiders vs Chargers — NFL Network — 8:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Raiders +104, Chargers -120

Spread: Raiders +1.5: -115, Chargers -1.5: -105

O/U: Over 48.5 -115 Under 48.5 -105

Buccaneers vs Cardinals — FOX — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Buccaneers -215, Cardinals +182

Spread: Buccaneers -4.5: -110, Cardinals +4.5: -110

O/U: Over 51 -110, Under 51 -110

Saints vs Falcons — FOX — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Saints -600, Falcons +470

Spread: Saints -13: -110, Falcons +13: -110

O/U: Over 51 -110, Under 51 -110

Bengals vs Ravens — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Bengals +380, Ravens -470

Spread: Bengals +9.5: -105, Ravens -9.5: -115

O/U: Over 45.5 -105, Under 45.5 -115

Browns vs Bills — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Browns -150, Bills +130

Spread: Browns -2.5 -125, Bills +2.5: -105

O/U: Over 40.5 -105, Under 40.5 -115

Bears vs Lions — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Bears -142, Lions +124

Spread: Bears -2.5: -110, Lions +2.5: -110

O/U: Over 41.5 -110, Under 41.5 -110

Titans vs Chiefs — CBS — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Titans +174, Chiefs -200

Spread: Titans +3.5: +105, Chiefs -3.5: -115

O/U: Over 48.5 -110, Under 48.5 -110

Jets vs Giants — FOX — 1:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Jets +120, Giants -138

Spread: Jets +2.5: -110, Giants -2.5: -110

O/U: Over 43.5 -105, Under 43.5 -115

Colts vs Dolphins — CBS — 4:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Colts -500, Dolphins +400

Spread: Colts -10.5:+100, Dolphins +10.5: -120

O/U: Over 44 -110, Under 44 -110

Packers vs Panthers — FOX — 4:25 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Packers -240, Panthers +205

Spread: Packers -5.5 -110, Panthers +5.5: -110

O/U: Over 46.5 -115, Under 46.5 -105

Steelers vs Rams — FOX — 4:25 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Steelers +156, Rams -180

Spread: Steelers +3.5: -110, Rams -3.5: -110

O/U: Over 43.5 -120, Under 43.5 +100

Cowboys vs Vikings — NBC — 8:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Cowboys -170, Vikings +148

Spread: Cowboys -3: -115, Vikings +3: +105

O/U: Over 48 +110, U 48 -110

49ers vs Seahawks — ESPN — 8:20 p.m. ET