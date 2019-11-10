Watch: Lamar Jackson spin move touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals has Ravens fans buzzing

Lamar Jackson is good. Really good. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback seems to do something special each week he hits the playing field – and this week against the Cincinnati Bengals Jackson was once again head and shoulders better than anyone on the gridiron.

The stats don’t tell the truth

2019 is the year of Lamar Jackson. Now, whether the Ravens go far in the postseason or represent the AFC in the Super Bowl is still far from being determined, however, one thing that is a fact is that not a single defense in the NFL has found a way to stop this guy.

What is scary about Jackson is that his numbers don’t jump out at you. Take today versus the Bengals for example. Jackson passed for 223 yards and rushed for 65. Those numbers seem low for a team that won 49-13.

Don’t let the numbers fool you. Jackson has brought his college style to the pros and it is not only working, he is dominating. At this pace, he will throw for over 3,500 yards and rush for over 1,000.

Those numbers are very good, but it is when Jackson improvises that he is most dangerous.

Jackson run video game-like

Millions of fans love playing the popular Madden NFL video game. When Lamar Jackson took off for his 47-yard touchdown run on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was very video-game-esque!

Jackson made six Bengals defenders miss him along his way towards the endzone, with one spin move that still has fans buzzing.

Was that the real Lamar Jackon, or the Jackson on Madden 20? With his skill, it is hard to tell at times!

In Sunday’s 49-13 rout of the Bengals, Jackson also did something only one other QB has ever done in NFL history – he finished the game with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 for the second time this season.

Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, who had two perfect passer ratings in 2007, was the first QB to ever pull off the feat. Jackson has now joined him.

The MVP is Jackson’s to lose.