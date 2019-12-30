Washington Redskins planning to meet with Ron Rivera on Monday about head coaching job

The Washington Redskins were one of the first teams to fire their head coach this season when they let Jay Gruden go. While Bill Callihan finished out the season as the interim coach, he isn’t in the Redskins’ future plans.

After the Dallas Cowboys demolished the Washington Redskins 47-16 on Sunday, the news went out that the Skins were already setting up an interview for their head coaching position.

ESPN reported that Ron Rivera is meeting with the Washington Redskins about their vacant head coaching position on Monday. Rivera was the second head coach fired this season when the Carolina Panthers let him go.

Ron Rivera went 76-63-1 as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. He took them to the postseason in four of his eight-plus seasons there. The Panthers made it to the Super Bowl in 2015 when they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Since that appearance, the Panthers regressed as quarterback Cam Newton suffered several injuries. The Panthers finished with five wins this season.

The Washington Redskins have only been to the playoffs twice in the last 12 seasons. They have not made it past the wild card round since 2005 when Joe Gibbs was on his second tenure as their head coach.

In the team’s last seven seasons, the Redskins have a record of 41-69 and they only finished above .500 once.

The last Washington Redskins head coach with a winning record was Joe Gibbs during his first tenure with the team (124-60). Only one coach since has even finished with a .500 career record, and that was Marty Schottenheimer in his sole season, where he finished 8-8.

A new head coach is not the only change the Washington Redskins will make, as they also plan to remove Bruce Allen from his role running the team. This is a huge move, as Allen was the one thing standing in the way of a really great coach coming into Washington.