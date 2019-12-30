Washington Redskins hire Ron Rivera, fire Bruce Allen

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Washington Redskins are not waiting to make a move in terms of hiring a new head coach. Ron Rivera, who is expected to meet with the Redskins on Monday, looks like he won’t be leaving the Washington facilities without a job.

Mr. Rivera goes to Washington

According to multiple sources, the Washington Redskins are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera as their next head coach. They are also expected to part ways with President Bruce Allen.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news early Monday morning via Twitter.

A new day in Washington:

— New coach Ron Rivera is expected to be hired by the #Redskins at the end of the day.

— President Bruce Allen is gone. Things are looking up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Fans are hoping things are looking up because they seemingly can’t get any worse in DC.

The once-proud Redskins have not won a playoff game in 14 seasons.

That drought basically is showing an entire generation that the Redskins are not a historic franchise, which is far from the truth.

Washington has played in five Super Bowls, winning three times. However, those glory days took place between 1972 and 1991.

Rivera changes culture

Ron Rivera was a tough player and even a tougher coach. That should bode well for the Redskins and their fans.

Rivera will bring a no-nonsense attitude of toughness to the Redskins they are longing for. Riverboat Ron will become the seventh head coach hired during the Dan Snyder era.

In his nine seasons in Carolina, Rivera compiled a 76-63 record. The Panthers were always competitive under Rivera in the NFC, and he did lead Carolina to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Before the Panthers hired Rivera in 2011, he was Chicago’s defensive coordinator in 2006 – the year the Bears reached the Super Bowl. Rivera also was the DC from 2008-10 with the San Diego Chargers.