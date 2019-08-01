Vic Fangio health update: Broncos coach in hospital with kidney stone before NFL HOF Game

In a recent Vic Fangio health update, the Denver Broncos coach was in the hospital ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Reportedly, Fangio was dealing with a kidney stone issue, leading fans to wonder if he would be on the sidelines to coach his team. After Fangio went to the hospital, there was a further update on his situation.

Will Vic Fangio be at NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The start of pro football arrives with Thursday’s Broncos vs. Falcons matchup in the annual Hall of Fame Game. The game isn’t of importance for the regular season. However, it provides a way for some of the personnel to get in some plays.

The head coaches and staff can also evaluate different players, plays, and lineup concepts.

There was a bit of concern about Vic Fangio’s health ahead of the game. Earlier on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the 60-year-old head coach of the Broncos was in a Cleveland hospital today.

That’s because of a troublesome kidney stone he was trying to pass, which still didn’t pass.

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio, scheduled to make his HC debut tonight vs Atlanta in Hall-Of-Fane game, spent a good part of the day in a Cleveland hospital with a kidney stone, per source. Fangio has not passed it yet, but he is doing better and he will try to coach tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2019

A bit later, the Broncos tweeted out a video of Fangio ready for his head coaching debut with the team.

That’s good news for the team and their fans, as it appears Fangio is doing well enough to be there. Either that, or he’s super tough and gritting it out for the team.

Vic Fangio’s head coaching debut this season

Fangio has been a part of the NFL for years with several different teams. However, the Denver Broncos job this year marks his first time as a head coach.

Previously, he’s worked as a defensive coordinator for the Panthers, Colts, Texans, and 49ers. For the past four years, he was in that position with the Chicago Bears.

Based on the impressive defense the Chicago Bears exhibited last season, Broncos fans are hoping Vic Fangio brings something special to Denver.

Vic Fangio on the field as the specialists warm up. pic.twitter.com/PirgAca3mf — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 1, 2019

The Denver Broncos finished the 2018-19 NFL season with a record of 6-10 which was good for third in the AFC West. They’re still in a tough division, battling with last year’s playoff representatives the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Vic Fangio may be able to lead this team to more wins based on his coaching resume.