Updated NFL Draft order 2020: Top 20 selection order revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

While the 12 teams heading to the playoffs are focusing on their upcoming games, the rest of the league is already concentrating on how to improve their team and what player they might select in the upcoming NFL 2020 Draft.

With mock drafts all the rage from now until the draft takes place on April 23, you can bet that the debates over which players should go to what teams will once again hit a fever pitch as spring nears.

Draft order revealed

The 2020 NFL Draft order for the first 20 selections is set in stone. Now the only question is who will be selected in spots 2-20 after the Cincinnati Bengals make LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick?

If the Bengals picked anyone but Burrow, 99-percent of NFL experts and fans alike would be in shock.

The LSU QB is having a year for the ages. Burrow has passed for over 5,000 yards, 55 touchdowns to just six interceptions and has a passer rating of 204.6.

That is very video game-like! Add to that the fact that Burrow is a native of Ohio, and the Bengals need a quarterback, and the No.1 pick seems like a no-brainer.

Raiders, Dolphins, Jaguars double-dip

The Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions need a star player from this draft. They should get one as they select second and third overall consecutively.

A few teams that should benefit nicely in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft include the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders, who will officially become the Las Vegas Raiders next season, along with the Dolphins and Jags all have two selections in the first 20 overall. That alone will give them a number of options, including a possible trade for an established player early on by giving up their first-round selections.

Here is a look at the NFL Draft order for the first 20 selections.