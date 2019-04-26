Tyreek Hill recording: Listen to tape that caused Kansas City Chiefs to bar him from team activities

Tyreek Hill has been in the news after a criminal case was opened investigating child abuse claims. While the district attorney’s office closed the investigation earlier this week due to lack of evidence, a new recording has now caused them to reopen it again.

The Tyreek Hill recording has him speaking to his fiancee Crystal Esponal about a broken arm that their son suffered. The recording indicates that the three-year-old child told his mother than Tyreek broke his arm.

Here is the official Tyreek Hill recording that was obtained by the KCTV5 news investigative department:

After listening to the recording, not only did the district attorney’s office reopen their investigation, but ESPN reports that the Kansas City Chiefs barred Hill from team activities during the investigation.

There was a moment in the audio recording that was chilling, when Espinal said that their three-year-old son was “terrified” of Tyreek and he responded, “you need to be terrified of me, too, b**ch.”

Tyreek Hill denied in the audio that he did anything to the boy, causing Espinal to ask why their son said he did.

Hill also said in the audio that a three-year-old will say his daddy does a lot of things.

“We were deeply disturbed by what we heard,” Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “We were deeply concerned. Now, obviously, we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek. But our main focus, our main concern, is with the young child.”

This is troubling for the Chiefs, who also waived star running back Kareem Hunt when a video was released that showed him pushing and kicking a woman at a hotel.

In 2017, Kareem Hunt was the Kansas City Chiefs leading rusher with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns and Tyreek Hill was the team’s leading wide receiver with 75 receptions for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns.