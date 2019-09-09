Tyreek Hill injury update: How long is Chiefs star out for after injuring shoulder?

Sunday’s matchup involving the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars saw a number of players taken out of the game, either by their own actions or due to unfortunate injuries. Among those injured was Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who ended up being carted off the field and left the game for medical evaluation.

Here’s the latest Tyreek Hill injury update including how long he might be out of action for due to the injury.

Tyreek Hill suffers collarbone injury

On the same day that opposing quarterback Nick Foles suffered injury to his collarbone, so did Tyreek Hill, in the same game, nonetheless. Both players were out of action in the first half too.

Hill suffered the injury on a play late in the first half of the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Hill on the play and cornerback Jalen Ramsay tackled him. Hill appeared to roll over or land on Ramsey near the sidelines after the catch. He then walked over to the sideline indicating something was wrong.

Tyreek Hill will avoid surgery but will be out a “couple weeks” with a shoulder injury… #ChiefsKingdom #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/HGRWULaXfk — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) September 8, 2019

Hill was carted off the field following the injury and ultimately Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkhead said he was taken to a hospital. They transported Hill to Baptist Medical Center where Burkhead said that ortho-trauma physician Brett Frykberg took over Hill’s care.

A source initially told ESPN that Hill’s injury was a posterior SC (sternoclavicular) dislocation. ESPN elaborated that the SC joint is where the collarbone and sternum meet. Hill was hospitalized overnight with the injury as they were able to reduce the dislocation.

How long is Hill out of action for?

Chiefs fans and fantasy football owners will want to know how much time this injury is going to keep Hill sidelined. He suffered an injury almost similar to that of Jags QB Nick Foles, who will require surgery for his setback. However, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained in a tweet, Hill’s injury is a rare one.

This is a rare injury. It’s the same one #Packers WR Jake Kumerow had last year and missed about two months. No timetable on Tyreek Hill yet. https://t.co/Mk2aL7ENGS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

The exact timetable for Tyreek Hill’s injury recovery is unknown. However, the prognosis so far is good, as he won’t require surgery. A tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday indicated it’ll be “a few weeks” before Hill returns for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill will not need surgery on his collarbone injury but “will miss a few weeks”, per a source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

Just this past Friday, Tyreek Hill inked a three-year contract extension with Kansas City. The deal is worth $54 million with $35 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s report. That said, he’ll have at least a few weeks on the sideline, but that may be OK for now, just based on Sammy Watkins’ performance on Sunday.

Watkins recorded 198 yards in just the first half and ended up with three touchdowns. He factored in quite a bit to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory over the Jaguars, which had to please many fantasy football owners.

However, FF owners may need to wait it out for several weeks to a month or so with Tyreek Hill’s injury recover. He’s still a valuable member of the Chiefs’ roster as they look towards improving upon last season’s success. In his absence, those looking for receivers to add may see Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson getting more opportunities.