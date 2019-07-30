Tyreek Hill injury update: Chiefs’ receiver hurts leg after hard hit, carted off field

The latest Tyreek Hill injury update arrives hours after the Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver was carted off the field after a hard hit. Initial reports were that Hill suffered a right leg injury during the Chiefs’ practice on Tuesday, July 30.

He needed the help of trainers to limp off the field. After his medical evaluation, fans received more news about Hill’s status to return.

Video shows Tyreek Hill carted off practice field

With Hill free to play in the coming season, the Chiefs were looking towards getting farther than they did in 2018-19. However, Tyreek Hill’s injury on Tuesday had plenty of people worried.

Reportedly, Hill took a hit from defensive back Bashaud Breeland following a reception during the Chiefs’ practice session. At first, Hill limped off the field with trainers’ assistance to the medical tent.

A bit later, he was seen being carted off due to the leg injury.

Tyreek Hill is headed out of practice in the front seat of the cart. Looked like he injured his right leg on a PBU Bashaud Breeland. pic.twitter.com/rnADIa8EMe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2019

Tyreek Hill’s injury status, Chiefs’ outlook

If Tyreek Hill’s injury costs him the season, it could hurt the 2019-20 Chiefs. In a segment on ESPN’s First Take earlier today, Stephen A. Smith suggested that without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ season would immediately be over.

He mentioned that he believes the Chiefs could still be a playoff contender with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company, but not a Super Bowl contender.

If Tyreek Hill had a serious injury, here is what @stephenasmith had to say about the Chiefs’ season. pic.twitter.com/m8Z3j8e8IM — First Take (@FirstTake) July 30, 2019

Luckily for Kansas City Chiefs’ fans, it appears that there may be good news. Adam Schefter provided a Tyreek Hill injury update indicating he “should be fine” after a bruised quad injury he sustained in practice.

Most likely, the Chiefs will exercise caution going forward in the practice sessions and preseason to make sure he’s ready for the regular campaign.

Chiefs' WR Tyreek Hill bruised his quad and is expected to be fine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

Of course, the mention of the words “Tyreek Hill bruised” also brought about Twitter fans to provide the reminder that Hill has his ongoing issues.

Per Pro Football Talk, Hill was under investigation for child abuse allegations during the offseason due to his three-year-old son’s broken arm.

In a decision that surprised many fans, the NFL determined that Hill would not be suspended or disciplined under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy for the coming season.