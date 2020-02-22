Tua Tagovailoa reveals team he would love to select him at the 2020 NFL Draft

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

As the 2020 NFL Draft nears, the Mock Draft predictions and NFL guru boards are changing quicker than the New York Stock Exchange.

While almost every NFL expert and fan alike whole-heartily agree that the Cincinnati Bengals will select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall on draft day, many other QB’s will be up for grabs as well – including Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa’s health

You can’t speak about Tua Tagovailoa without bringing up his health condition. Is he healthy enough to be selected so high up in the draft, or will a team regret selecting Tua in the first round down the road?

The simple truth is no one knows which players will pan out and which will crumble, however, Tua has suffered some major injuries during his time in college.

Tua Tagovailoa was once considered a favorite to go No. 1 overall, but following a serious hip injury this past season, some NFL teams may be thinking twice about selecting him in round one.

Despite all of his setbacks, Tagovailoa is still considered a top-five selection by many NFL experts.

That seems like a big risk to me, however, I’m not an NFL team owner or scout.

Interestingly enough, Tua did reveal what team he would like to be selected by at the upcoming draft during an interview with the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche.

Tua Tagovailoa reveals his dream team

All kids who play sports dream of playing it professionally. Especially nowadays with salaries being so large.

When Tua Tagovailoa was a youngster he cheered for one NFL team more than the rest – the Dallas Cowboys.

All kids fantasize about playing for their favorite team when they get older. In Tua’s case, he revealed he would love to be drafted by Dallas, even if it meant playing backup at first.

“If you’re saying to me, if I can choose what team I want to play on, as far as my favorite team growing up, then I probably tell you the Cowboys,” Tagovailoa said.

While we all have had or still have a favorite team to cheer for, it is interesting that Tua would express his desire to head to Dallas due to their situation.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to have his franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott. However, Tagovailoa’s explanation was interesting why he would still love Dallas to select him in 2020 – almost like he wouldn’t mind playing second fiddle for a few years.

“I’m not trying to bump him — I’ll learn under him,” Tagovailoa said of Prescott. “I’d handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it. Honestly, I just want to be able play again. I wouldn’t mind learning under whatever guy that’s the starter. Give me a whole year to rest up and then go back out and compete, but I just want to go back out and play.”

Interesting. One part of that quote sure seems to stand out. “Give me a whole year to rest up and then go back out and compete.”

Is Tua tipping his hand that he’d prefer a year to “rest up?” Or that he is nowhere near 100-percent?

Maybe not the best choice of words on his part. Most NFL rookie quarterbacks don’t start right away, nevertheless, if you are drafted in the first round, the team which selects you is doing so for a reason.

Either they play right here – right now or one or two years down the road.

Tua was a beast before he suffered his hip injury, however, selecting him in round one is a bold and scary move. He’s going to get paid a huge salary if he’s a first-rounder, and that is something teams need to keep in mind.

Hoping for a year off to rest doesn’t strike me as a guy who is ready to return to the gridiron.

Add to that the game is played much faster in the NFL than it is in college.

Will he get his dream of playing in Big D? If the Cowboys do select him, you can bet the Dak Prescott rumors will hit an all-time high very quickly.