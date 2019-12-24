Trayvon Mullen injury: Update on Raiders star’s status after hard collision with teammate Curtis Riley

This past Sunday, the Oakland Raiders picked up a big win on the road as they took down the San Diego Chargers.

However, Oakland suffered a scare when key defensive starter Trayvon Mullen ended up stretchered off the field following two big hits. Luckily, it seems there may be good news for the team regarding Mullen’s injury status.

Mullen carted off field, shows movement

Per NBC Sports’ recap of the Raiders’ 24-17 road victory, rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter after he collided with teammate Curtis Riley.

The two defenders were trying to make a play as the Chargers’ Andre Patton made a reception.

Good Lord… Friendly fire, watch #35 & #27 from the Raiders.. #27 Trayvon Mullen is being carted off the field after this hit. pic.twitter.com/2c5thgJHBl — Decaf Metcalf ☕ (@FTBeard11) December 22, 2019

That hit resulted in Mullen placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The best news for fans was that Mullen waved to the crowd as he exited the field.

Jon Gruden said Trayvon Mullen was taken to a nearby hospital after getting stretchered off against the Chargershttps://t.co/mvHV1Fxt3M pic.twitter.com/0lWjcbi9BE — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) December 23, 2019

Mullen was part of the Raiders’ 2019 draft class as the No. 40 pick out of Clemson. The team took his Clemson teammate Clelin Ferrell at the No. 4 spot and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram No. 27.

Additionally, they drafted running back Josh Jacobs 24th for a heralded group of picks.

Abram went on the injured reserve due to a torn labrum and rotator cuff. Jacobs missed the team’s latest game due to a shoulder injury. Add Mullen to the list of injury concerns heading towards the team’s season finale, or maybe not.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden gives positive update

Possible good news arrived on Monday in terms of a Trayvon Mullen injury update. NBC’s Scott Bair reported that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said there’s a chance Mullen will play in the team’s final game. Additionally, Josh Jacobs and Lamarcus Joyner could also play in the game.

Gruden said when he met with the media, “We’re going to play the best players we have available and try to win the game.”

All of the above is good news for the Oakland Raiders. The team still holds the slimmest of chances to make the NFL playoffs if several things go in their favor. That includes getting a victory in their season finale.

The Oakland Raiders visit the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.