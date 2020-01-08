Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!
Tom Brady’s Instagram post indicates 2020 return, Patriots QB has ‘more to prove’
8th January 2020 12:22 PM ET
Tom Brady has said numerous times that he wants to play in 2020. Yet up to this point, he has hasn’t confirmed a return to the gridiron one way or the other. Now fans are wondering if his latest Instagram post is doing just that.
The seemingly ageless 42-year-old quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, thanking almost everyone you can think of that is related to the Patriots and NFL football.
He thanked the fans, his teammates and the Patriots organization from top to bottom. However, there is one line in the post that all but seems to confirm that the six-time Super Bowl champion will be back next fall.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
"In both life and football, failure is inevitable," the six-time Super Bowl champion wrote. "You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."
That last line, “because I know I still have more to prove,” can be taken many different ways. Prove with the Patriots or maybe that he can win with another team? Since Brady was talking about all aspects of life, did he mean more to prove in life in general off the field – perhaps in a different role?
Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. Sure, he could return to the Patriots if they offer him a deal, however, that doesn’t seem likely, and Brady may already know this by the way he carried on in his message this morning.
All of the thanking Brady could be bad news for those fans in New England who are hoping he will return to the only team he has ever played for in the NFL. When you go into that much detail, it is usually because you are moving on.
Like all things, only time will provide the answers.