Tom Brady’s Instagram post indicates 2020 return, Patriots QB has ‘more to prove’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tom Brady has said numerous times that he wants to play in 2020. Yet up to this point, he has hasn’t confirmed a return to the gridiron one way or the other. Now fans are wondering if his latest Instagram post is doing just that.

The seemingly ageless 42-year-old quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, thanking almost everyone you can think of that is related to the Patriots and NFL football.

He thanked the fans, his teammates and the Patriots organization from top to bottom. However, there is one line in the post that all but seems to confirm that the six-time Super Bowl champion will be back next fall.

That last line, “because I know I still have more to prove,” can be taken many different ways. Prove with the Patriots or maybe that he can win with another team? Since Brady was talking about all aspects of life, did he mean more to prove in life in general off the field – perhaps in a different role?

Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. Sure, he could return to the Patriots if they offer him a deal, however, that doesn’t seem likely, and Brady may already know this by the way he carried on in his message this morning.

All of the thanking Brady could be bad news for those fans in New England who are hoping he will return to the only team he has ever played for in the NFL. When you go into that much detail, it is usually because you are moving on.

Like all things, only time will provide the answers.