Tom Brady’s father on son’s 2020 New England Patriots return – ‘It’s all up to Bill Belichick’

Can fans of the New England Patriots imagine life after Tom Brady? The Patriots quarterback is prepping to head into the final four regular-season games of the 2019 regular season – and they could be his last in a Patriots uniform.

Brady’s future is cloudy

Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free-agent in 2020. While everyone in the New England region is holding their breath to see what the Patriots will do with the only quarterback they have had over the last two decades, Brady refuses to talk about it.

Brady made it clear heading into the 2019 season, his 20th with New England, that he will not talk about his future during the season.

While Tom Jr. isn’t saying anything about where or if he will play next fall, his father, Tom Brady Sr. is.

Belichick, Brady parting ways?

Tom Brady Sr. knows one thing – his son wants to and has every intention of playing in 2020. His first choice is obviously New England, however, as referenced by Brady Sr., some of the greatest have had to move on.

When Brady Sr. was point-blank asked if he thought his son would return for season 21 in New England, he said that answer depends on the Patriots coach, Bill Belichick.

“You know, I don’t know,” Brady Sr. said “It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play. But ultimately, it’s Bill’s decision. Nobody really knows. Bill doesn’t tip his hand. There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want.” “If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City,” Brady Sr. said. “Just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future. I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him.”

The last part of the quote is the most interesting.

Some of the best in the game have moved on and been very successful. Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Brett Favre are just a few who switched uniforms and played at a high level.

It would take a lot of getting used to, but you never know. Tom Brady may be calling out signals for a different team in 2020.