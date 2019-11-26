Tom Brady’s elbow injury: Patriots QB injured worse than first believed?

Is Tom Brady’s elbow injury something that the New England Patriots need to be concerned with? When Brady’s name was added to the Patriots injury report on Friday with a right elbow injury, not many fans were alarmed.

Now after more reports are being revealed, is it causing a bit of concern in Patriots Nation?

Brady elbow injury

Obviously, it’s not like Tom Brady hasn’t been on the injury report in New England before. When most fans see he is listed as “probable” they still take it with a grain of salt figuring good old Tom will be in uniform on Sunday.

That may not be the case from here on out as the injured elbow may be a bit worse than first thought.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Brady could not finish Friday’s practice due to right elbow pain.

That led to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham filling in and taking the majority of the reps. While Brady told his teammates afterward that he was fine, this certainly is something to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Brady did play against Dallas on Sunday and looked fine, however, only posting 13 points against a bad defense isn’t something to hang your hat on.

He threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, but he said the elbow issue felt good.

“It’s doing well. Thanks for asking. I appreciate it. Thank you,” Brady said on WEEI on Monday morning. “How did it look yesterday? I think it speaks for itself.”

To be fair, injured elbow or not, New England was without wideouts Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu and still were good enough to pull out the win.

Who’s next?

While this latest injury update on Tom Brady is a concern for the Patriots coaches and staff, you know that New England also has one eye on the AFC standings – even if they don’t admit it.

Following the Ravens blowout win in Los Angeles on Monday night, Baltimore stayed within one game of the AFC leading the Pats for the overall best record.

New England has had many road victories under Tom Brady in the postseason during his career. But make no mistake, if they have to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the playoffs, they would much rather do it at home.

Yet it bodes the question, do you keep Brady in to earn home-field or rest him if he is still hurting?

Next up for the Patriots will be a tough road contest against the Houston Texans this Sunday night.