Tom Brady total passing yards: Patriots QB moves into top three ahead of Packers star

Tom Brady just doesn’t slow down. Brady set another passing record on Sunday as the New England Patriots absolutely demolished the Washington Redskins 33-7.

On a Sunday that has seen several harsh injuries and dramatic finishes, for New England, it was business as usual.

Tom Brady passes Brett Favre

The numbers Tom Brady continues to put up are incredible. On Sunday, Brady leapfrogged former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre putting Brady in the third place overall in passing yards.

It was just another day in the office for Brady and the Patriots as they hammered the punchless Redskins from the get-go. Brady threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns as New England put the game away early in the second half and cruised to the easy win.

The chase for No. 1

Tom Brady will be the first to tell you that he doesn’t care about personal records, just Super Bowl championships. Nevertheless, Brady does have a great shot at becoming the all-time passing leader in yards by the 2020-2021 season.

With his 348 yards today, Brady is now at 70,862 total passing yards.

If he keeps up his averages, Brady should pass Peyton Manning this season. Manning, who sits at No. 2 overall, has 71,948 yards. Brady could possibly pass Manning before Halloween arrives.

The chase for No. 1 all-time will be a tricky one for Brady. The No. 1 spot belongs to the only other active QB — New Orleans’ Drew Brees.

Brees, who has been out of action for the past three weeks due to an injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on his throwing hand, has a substantial lead on Brady.

The former Purdue Boilermakers star has thrown for 74,437 yards in his great career. That gives him a 3,000 yard lead on Brady.

That is a big number to catch up on but never doubt Brady. He has said that he would like to play in the NFL until he is 50. He just turned 42 this past August, which means the league may have eight more seasons of Tom Brady to deal with, whether you like it or not!