Tom Brady Super Bowl commercial: Did Hulu ad with Patriots star clear up retirement rumors?

With Super Bowl LIV bringing the Chiefs and 49ers under the spotlight, it was only a matter of time before the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady made an appearance. The veteran quarterback and winner of six Super Bowl rings showed up on the field ahead of the game, and then as part of a new Hulu ad.

The Tom Brady Super Bowl commercial now has fans talking as it could very well have cleared up those rumors about the Patriots star’s future.

What was the Tom Brady Super Bowl commercial about?

During the second half of the 49ers vs. Chiefs matchup in the Super Bowl, a black and white Tom Brady commercial came on. It featured the Patriots quarterback giving a big announcement.

He’d start by saying, “They say all good things must come to an end,” almost teasing he was about to announce retirement. He’d continue the tease for his big announcement saying it was for all his friends, family, and fans.

Then Brady delivered an end to the agony for Patriots fans and fans of other teams hopeful he’ll join them next season. “Hulu doesn’t just have live sports,” Brady said before mentioning all of the other great entertainment options the streaming platform offers.

“So it’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it,” Brady continued before finally saying, “But, me? I’m not going anywhere.”

Tom Brady has a big announcement about his future… pic.twitter.com/0dD7XrnnHB — Hulu (@hulu) February 3, 2020

The Tom Brady Super Bowl commercial was the second appearance of the night for the six-time champion. Before the game, an NFL 100 tribute honored the players named as the greatest in the game over 100 seasons of football.

Brady was shown standing on the field alongside other NFL 100 quarterbacks, including Joe Montana and Peyton Manning. The majority of those QBs are enjoying their retirement days.

Not long ago, a cryptic Brady Instagram post looked like it was leading to the Patriots star announcing something big for his career. Some fans wondered if it meant he was leaving Gillette Stadium behind for good.

However, that Hulu advertisement seems to indicate that Tom Brady could be staying put in New England. At the very least, it seems to say he’s staying amongst players in the NFL next season.

Tom Brady’s Hulu ad came after streaming platform issues

While that Tom Brady Super Bowl ad may be great news for fans, it wasn’t the best timing for Hulu to run the commercial.

According to a Daily Star report, the Hulu with Live TV service was crashing before and during the big game. That had fans irate over the streaming issues for the biggest sports event of the year.

The reports indicate that Down Detector said almost 3,000 Hulu users reported an issue with the service during the evening. The majority of the issues were within the United States, which isn’t the best look for the streaming platform.

Hulu did their best for damage control as users reported their issues online as comments on a Super Bowl tweet. Some even said they were canceling and switching to another service such as YouTube TV.

Rooting for the 49ers or Chiefs in #SuperBowlLIV? Let us know in the comments below! 🏈 If you're a Live TV subscriber, don't forget to add your favorite team to My Stuff and enable push notifications so we can remind you when the game is about to start: https://t.co/bCmQB38yuJ pic.twitter.com/3GrvC8oJ4N — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) February 2, 2020

However, a Hulu spokesperson tweeted an apology and solution to try to smooth things over.

“Apologies for the trouble! We were able to get the earlier trouble mitigated, and you should be good to go after exiting and relaunching your stream. If that’s not the case on your end, please go through the prompts to call/chat us,” the rep replied to a customer complaint on their Super Bowl tweet.

The good news, for Patriots fans, appears to be that Tom Brady could be back again playing for head coach Bill Belichick in New England next season.