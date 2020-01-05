Tom Brady reveals if he will retire following Patriots’ Wild Card loss

New England Patriots fans had to be shellshocked after their team lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

The Patriots not only lost at home, but they lost after Tom Brady had one last chance to lead his team to another historic come-from-behind victory — only to throw a pick-six interception to seal the deal.

As expected, people wanted to know if that interception was going to be the last pass that Tom Brady threw in a career that will one day include an NFL Hall of Fame induction.

Reporters were trying to get something out of Brady in the press conference following the loss, and he was initially reluctant to let on to his future plans.

However, as fans and reporters listened to Brady’s answers, one thing became clear. He sounded like he was planning to say goodbye to the New England Patriots’ organization.

“Just very grateful for the experience of playing this year for this team, for this organization, and over the course of my career too,” Brady said. “Who knows what the future holds.”

That almost sounded like he was considering walking away from the Patriots, but would he be willing to walk away from the NFL?

Tom Brady is 43 and he said he wants to play until he is 45. Going to another franchise would be like Joe Montana finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs or Jerry Rice playing for the Oakland Raiders — both men who were used to Super Bowls playing for non-contenders.

When reporters pushed on, Brady said he loved the Patriots organization and playing for owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick for all those years. He said there is no one who has had a better career than he has because he did it with them.

He has a point, as he has more Super Bowl rings than anyone in NFL history, with six.

However, will Tom Brady retire after this season?

The answer is no.

When asked if there is any possibility that he will retire after this season, Brady simply said “it is pretty unlikely … hopefully unlikely.”

Tom Brady is a free agent at the end of the 2020 NFL season, and there is surely a team that wants a quarterback with his experience leading their franchise.